Ireland and Rovers star Jack Byrne marks return with sublime free-kick just seven minutes in

Jack Byrne celebrates scoring his side's first goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SEVEN MINUTES. THAT’S all it took Ireland international Jack Byrne to work his magic after Shamrock Rovers’ return to League of Ireland action this evening.

The Dubliner is always one for an outrageous goal or piece of skill, and he popped up with a simply stunning free-kick in the seventh minute of Rovers’ clash with Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium.

Byrne set the tone for the table-toppers with this superb finish:

Stop that @Jackb_8! 😲



The @ShamrockRovers maestro finds the top corner with a stunning free-kick 👏



His goal the opener of the night as the Tallaght side lead 2-0



WATCH NOW | https://t.co/IBZkINmyDq#LOI | #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/cdaAp8Ytf6 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 1, 2020

7 minutes in and @jackb_8 doing Jack Byrne things pic.twitter.com/GgucPkmhBn — Bill Gleeson (@gleesonb) August 1, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

There had been a shadow of doubt over whether he would start or not due to a niggle, but he was in flying from the off. After Ronan Finn won a free in a dangerous area 25 yards out, Byrne got his name on the scoresheet after bending a stunning effort over the wall and into the net.

That put Rovers 1-0 up, but the score is now 3-1 at half-time after further goals from Rovers duo Dylan Watts and Aaron McEneff and a Harps response from Karl O’Sullivan shortly before the break.

Should Rovers see out the win, they’ll go five points clear at the top of the table.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!