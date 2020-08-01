This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 August, 2020
Ireland and Rovers star Jack Byrne marks return with sublime free-kick just seven minutes in

The table-toppers have picked up where they left off and are 3-1 up against Finn Harps.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 6:04 PM
jack-byrne-celebrates-scoring-the-first-goal Jack Byrne celebrates scoring his side's first goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SEVEN MINUTES. THAT’S all it took Ireland international Jack Byrne to work his magic after Shamrock Rovers’ return to League of Ireland action this evening.

The Dubliner is always one for an outrageous goal or piece of skill, and he popped up with a simply stunning free-kick in the seventh minute of Rovers’ clash with Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium.

Byrne set the tone for the table-toppers with this superb finish:

There had been a shadow of doubt over whether he would start or not due to a niggle, but he was in flying from the off. After Ronan Finn won a free in a dangerous area 25 yards out, Byrne got his name on the scoresheet after bending a stunning effort over the wall and into the net.

That put Rovers 1-0 up, but the score is now 3-1 at half-time after further goals from Rovers duo Dylan Watts and Aaron McEneff and a Harps response from Karl O’Sullivan shortly before the break.

Should Rovers see out the win, they’ll go five points clear at the top of the table.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

