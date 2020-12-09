BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 9 December 2020
Jack Byrne named Player of the Year once again as Rovers scoop top gongs at PFAI awards

Stephen Bradley, Danny Grant, Mark Doyle, Denise O’Sullivan and Matt Doherty were among the other winners.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 2:15 PM
1 hour ago 831 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5293713
Jack Byrne celebrating after Shamrock Rovers were crowned league champions.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Jack Byrne celebrating after Shamrock Rovers were crowned league champions.
Jack Byrne celebrating after Shamrock Rovers were crowned league champions.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL AND Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne has been named PFAI Player of the Year for the second year-in-a-row.

Byrne led Rovers to their first SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title since 2011, though his side fell short in their attempt at completing the double in Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

This achievement will come as a consolation, though, with it being the first time back-to-back Player of the Year awards have been won since another Byrne — Jason — did so in 2003 and 2004.

Hoops star Jack is widely regarded as the league’s best player, and he was instrumental for his side once again through 2020, while also winning his third and fourth senior international caps for Ireland in the recent Uefa Nations League campaign. 

The 24-year-old Dubliner saw off competition from Rovers team-mate Roberto Lopes and Bohemians winger Danny Grant for the prize, which was voted on by his peers.

Grant, however, was named PFAI Young Player of the year after an excellent season with the runners-up. He beat team-mates Dawson Devoy and Brandon Kavanagh to the gong.

Meanwhile, Rovers boss Stephen Bradley was voted PFAI Premier Division Manager of the Year for 2020, while Tim Clancy landed the First Division gong after leading Drogheda to glory. Drogs attacker Mark Doyle was crowned Player of the Year in that department. 

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty spurs was named PFAI Irish Overseas Player of the Year, while Denise O’Sullivan took the women’s equivalent for the second consecutive year after her exploits with North Carolina Courage Stateside and on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Neil Doyle was declared winner of the PFA Ireland Premier Division Referee of the Year, as voted for by the players, and Alan Patchell took the First Division equivalent.

Hosted by RTÉ’s Darragh Maloney, the PFAI’s annual awards were livestreamed on YouTube this afternoon.

