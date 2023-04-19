Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne.
# League of Ireland
Exclusive: Shamrock Rovers risk losing Jack Byrne as Hoops reject two MLS bids
The Ireland international’s future has been thrown up in the air following the approaches from a club in Major League Soccer.
16 minutes ago
David Sneyd

SHAMROCK ROVERS ARE battling to keep hold of Jack Byrne after the club rejected two bids from a club in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 42 has learned that a second offer for the Ireland international, worth a considerable six-figure sum, arrived over the weekend but was turned down by the Hoops hierarchy.

Rovers are determined to keep hold of their 26-year-old talisman as they bid for a fourth League of Ireland Premier Division title in a row.

However, sources at Tallaght Stadium have acknowledged that they now face a serious struggle to keep Byrne in Dublin as the package for a player who is out of contract at the end of this season is believed to be considerable.

A third bid may well before forthcoming before the MLS Primary Transfer Window closes this Monday, 24 April.

Rovers have endured a stop-start defence of their crown so far this term and find themselves fourth in the table, six points adrift of leaders Bohemians.

Author
David Sneyd
