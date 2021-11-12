Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 12 November 2021
Shamrock Rovers in talks with Jack Byrne after making offer to bring him back to club

The42 understands no agreement for the transfer has been reached and that a medical has yet to take place, with interest from America and the possibility of spending time training with Lazio.

By David Sneyd Friday 12 Nov 2021, 5:46 PM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE made an offer to bring Jack Byrne back to the club after holding talks with the player about a return to the Premier Division champions.

The42 understands no agreement for the transfer has been reached and that a medical has yet to take place.

The Republic of Ireland international has at least one option in the United States with a side in Major League Soccer, while an arrangement to train with Serie A giants Lazio is something that could yet materialise.

However, the player is understood to be giving serious consideration to returning to Tallaght Stadium and a decision on what to do next likely in the next few days.

Byrne has been unable to sign for a club since his contract with APOEL Nicosia was cancelled by mutual consent in September.

Injury prevented the former Manchester City academy graduate from making any real impact in Cyprus.

His time there was turbulent after leaving the Hoops following their FAI Cup success in 2019 and Premier Division triumph last year.

Mick McCarthy, who gave Byrne his Ireland debut, was sacked soon after signing him while surgery on a back issue meant he featured just five times.

It was also reported by the Irish Mirror earlier today that Rovers’ bitter rivals Bohemians, who they face at Dalymount Park later this evening, sounded Byrne out about a move across the city.

