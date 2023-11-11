Jack Byrne agrees new long-term contract with Shamrock Rovers

JACK BYRNE HAS agreed a new long-term contract with Shamrock Rovers.

The 42 understands that the 27-year-old was wanted by St Patrick’s Athletic but has chosen to remain at Tallaght Stadium after positive talks were held this week.

The four-in-a-row League of Ireland Premier Division champions offered Byrne a new deal last Sunday after the club’s board were able to confirm a revised budget with head coach Stephen Bradley.

The protracted nature of the discussions was a result of the Rovers boss unable to confirm terms until after the title was secured. Bradley was this week also able to tie up the future of striker Rory Gaffney for the 2024 campaign despite runners-up Derry City showing interest.

Rovers rejected three bids for Byrne from Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer earlier this year, the last one believed to be worth in the region of €500,000, but risked losing the two-time PFAI Ireland player of the year for nothing this winter.

His contract with Rovers expired earlier in the week and was wanted by Rovers’ closest domestic rivals, with the Saints understood to be the strongest challengers for his signature.

Byrne endured a troubled 2023 season with injury and underwent knee surgery in London over the last fortnight.

He is expected to return to full fitness for pre-season as Rovers aim for a fifth successive Premier Division crown.