'I’m excited about what lies ahead' - Carty agrees three-year deal with Connacht

CONNACHT HAVE TIED Jack Carty down to a three-year contract extension, which will bring him up to 2025.

The 29-year-old out-half, made his debut for the province in 2012 and has since gone on to line out 164 times — winning the Pro12 in 2016.

He also became Connacht’s all-time leading points’ scorer in 2019.

Athlone native Carty, who was a product of Connacht’s academy, has 10 caps for Ireland and played at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Despite being in the international wilderness since then, he received a call-up for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series campaign due to Johnny Sexton’s injury but didn’t feature in Sunday’s win over Argentina.

Carty has previously been linked with a move to the Top 14.

“I’m so thankful and grateful to be able to represent my home province for another three years,” said Carty. “The last six months have easily been the most enjoyable part of my career, and in that time I feel I’ve matured as a player, leader and person.

“The staff and my team-mates have been incredible and create an environment where you can feel yourself growing daily. It’s easy to stay motivated because of them, even on a wet and windy day training in Galway!

The club is represented by people from every pocket of Connacht, Ireland and beyond, but everyone is incredibly proud in representing Connacht and the West.

“From speaking to (Connacht CEO) Willie (Ruane) about the plans for the future, along with seeing first-hand the work of Friendy and the coaches, I’m excited about what lies ahead.

“A special thanks to Friendy who goes above and beyond for his players. There is no doubt that this club and squad are in a position to challenge for silverware. I can’t wait to see where the journey takes us over the coming years and I’d like to thank Keith Matthews for his help and guidance. Along with that, I hope to add to my international caps.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my family, friends and loved ones especially Mum, Dad, my sisters Aoife and Deirdre, my brothers Ben and Luke, my brother-in-law Donie and my niece and nephew Juliette and Ted for all the support and love.”

Carty during the warm-up of Ireland's Test match with Argentina on Sunday. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Connacht head coach Andy Friend added: “This is brilliant news for everyone associated with Connacht. Jack is a top-class international out-half and a crucial player for our squad.

“He has an incredible skillset and excellent game management. He is therefore an extremely important person for us in how we want to play the game.

Jack has also grown as a leader within our group. He has recently earned the right to be our matchday captain, which is testament to his leadership qualities.

“Jack is a very proud Connacht man and loves representing his club, school, province and country. I’m really excited to see him going from strength to strength and committing to us for another next three years.”