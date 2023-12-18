200 club for Carty - 'I didn’t have that when I was a young fella watching Connacht'

JACK CARTY HAS seen it all in his 200 games for Connacht but even he was flummoxed by the mixed emotions emerging from the StoneX Stadium on Saturday as his side ran in five tries at the difficult north London venue but still suffered another hiding by 55-36 in the Champions Cup.

Carty grew up in Roscommon supporting Connacht and willing them to make it to Europe’s premier event, so when they do manage to get there they need to perform, something they failed to do when going down 41-5 at home to Bordeaux-Bègles in Galway on the opening weekend of the competition.

Carty, who became the sixth Connacht player and second from Roscommon after Denis Buckley to hit the 200 games mark, wasn’t selected in the matchday squad for the debacle against Bordeaux and turned in a quality display on his recall for this one in what is only Connacht’s eighth season in the Champions Cup.

“I didn’t have that when I was a young fella when I was watching Connacht,” said Carty.

“I would have had to watch Leinster and Munster and the fact that there is now a team that kids within Connacht can be proud of and watch, and maybe that’s what they want to do when they are older, the longer we are in this competition, qualifying for it on our own merit, it’s organic in terms of what it can do for young kids and the club in general.”

The 31-year old said the try bonus point picked up against Saracens gives them something to play for after Christmas as they assess their display against the three-time champions.

“It’s a strange one. Many teams come here and don’t get anything at all, but we did that,” added Carty. “We scored five tries but then shipped a lot of points. There were elements of all that we would be pleased with but if you give a team like Saracens so many entries to your 22, there is only so much pressure you can withstand against a team like that.

“We knew they would increase their intensity after half-time, that is what they did. You can see they do quick throw-ins, they move the ball, it’s like they transform the way they are playing and that is something we can take a lot of learning from.

“But after speaking about it during half time, we weren’t able to withstand it and that was probably one of the more disappointing elements. We came out and we probably were not ready for it.

“The fact that we clawed back and managed to get a point is something. If we had got nothing from the first two games it would be pretty difficult for us after the New Year so I suppose it keeps us involved and competitive in the competition. We have Lyon and Bristol and obviously we have to win those.”

Connacht led 17-8 after 29 minutes after tries from Bundee Aki and Caolin Blade but Saracens struck before the break to lead 21-17 at the interval and they pulled away in the third quarter, running in eight tries in the end.

But Connacht did not give up and late tries from replacements JJ Hanrahan and Joe Joyce secured a bonus point on a day when their quest for a first win in England since December 2009 goes on.