'He's been going really well' – Jack Conan continues recovery from foot injury

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to provide a further update on the fitness of Jack Conan later this week as the backrow continues to rehab a foot injury.

Conan suffered the injury in the World Cup warm-up fixture against Italy on 5 August and subsequently remained at home in Dublin as the squad flew to Portugal for a warm weather training camp last week.

The Leinster player is now back working with the squad at the IRFU’s high performance centre but didn’t take a full part in today’s training session.

Speaking to the media in Abbotstown, Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty didn’t provide much detail when asked about Conan’s fitness, outlining that head coach Farrell will provide more clarity on Thursday after he names his team to face England in Dublin on Saturday.

“He has been going really well – through the week last week,” Fogarty said.

“I haven’t got an update. Andy will be up on Thursday and he will answer, he will give you some further information.

“But I haven’t got an update. He has had a good week, really, really good week.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s only other injury concern surrounds loosehead Dave Kilcoyne, with Jeremy Loughman called into camp this week as his Munster teammate rehabs a knock.

“Dave Kilcoyne is carrying something so we have brought in Jeremy Loughman.

“To be honest, it is a pleasure to bring in Jeremy. I thought Munster, in the last six games, had done so well and Jeremy was part of that. He is going to add (to us). He had a really good session today. It’s actually brilliant to be able to bring someone like Jeremy in that can add.

“Killer is just looking after himself for the week, so Jeremy will step in with us. It’s good.”

Ireland face England at Aviva Stadium this weekend in their second warm-up fixture, with Farrell expected to bring a number of frontliners back into the team as the Grand Slam champions continue to step up their World Cup preparations.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to pull your jersey on in front of hopefully what will be close to a full stadium against a team that has caused us issues in the past,” Fogarty added.

“A huge momentum team that bring lots of physicality, look to gain lots of territory and put you under so much pressure through all those things.

“So, it’s a different challenge. It’s probably a step up and I think the timing of that is perfect for us. We are primed and ready for the weekend.

“It’s important that we continue to make good decisions on the field and get a result. We are really looking forward to it.”

