This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy

Jack Conan and his team-mates are intent on showing their clinical streak in Rome.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 5:36 PM
55 minutes ago 1,223 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4504017
Quinn Roux, Cian Healy, Jack Conan, Jordi Murphy and Jacob Stockdale warming up in Maynooth today.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Quinn Roux, Cian Healy, Jack Conan, Jordi Murphy and Jacob Stockdale warming up in Maynooth today.
Quinn Roux, Cian Healy, Jack Conan, Jordi Murphy and Jacob Stockdale warming up in Maynooth today.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE WORD OF the week leading up to Ireland’s Six Nations win over Scotland a fortnight ago was ‘accuracy’.

It led to a successful return to winning ways in Murrayfield with more and more targets hit along the way. So as Joe Schmidt’s squad aim to power through and accelerate towards the end of the Championship, taking chances emerged as a theme in Carton House today.

That urge to show off a clinical streak was drummed home in yesterday’s video analysis session, according to Jack Conan. A clip of Keith Earls’ try against Italy last February was presented as an ideal example: a Dan Leavy turnover, Bundee Aki’s break, a clean pass at full tilt and the Munster man was away to seal the bonus point before half-time.

No player or coach in the Ireland squad can very well say it openly, but the hope is that facing Italy will present much more room to manouver, more chance to find a rhythm and more scoring opportunities than the suffocating loss to England or the tough trip to Edinburgh.

“It’s about maximising the opportunities where we’re capitalising on the times that we can score tries,” says Conan.

“(England and Scotland have) gone well against us and we probably haven’t gotten into our flow or our attacking shape as much as we’d have liked to.”

The Six Nations down week has helped that effort to an extent, and Conan called last week “a chance to look inward” rather than prepare to face off against a Test rival at the end of the week. The change of pace already feels beneficial for the group, Conan says.

“Lads are feeling refreshed and feeling good. I think it will stand to them and we’ll undoubtedly be hitting the ground running this week.”

Conan warned against viewing Italy solely through the lens of binary wins and losses. Their last Six Nations win was 19 games ago in a 2015 success away to Scotland, but facing up to the Azzurri in Rome requires a hard slog before running up a score can be considered.

By the time kick-off comes around at 3pm on Sunday, Ireland could be as many as 11 points behind England in the title chase, or perhaps nine behind Wales. Having missed out on a losing bonus against England and not clinched a fourth try in the final quarter against Scotland, five points is the minimum return if Ireland are to sustain any hope of retaining the title.

“Targeting bonus points is a very difficult thing to do, it’s very much about the outcome,” said skills coach Richie Murphy.

Joe Schmidt Schmidt drives a session in Carton House. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Every time we review and preview teams, it’s all about the process, trying to get that right in order to take care of the result. If we get that right, we will create opportunities and hopefully we will be able to score those four tries.

“It’s a case of us going back to the basics, back to doing what we’ve done really well in previous campaigns and build performances.”

“We definitely improved but we haven’t had a full performance yet, I suppose from our point of view, that’s what we’re striving for. We feel that we’re going in the right direction but we need to step up a few gears.

Over the course of the Six Nations it tends to because you’re together a little bit longer, your performances should get better. We definitely want to take a big step in the right direction.”

From a players’ perspective, there is rarely a chance to focus on wider tournament ramifications outside of pre-Championship goal-setting.  But purely from the point of view of hitting high standards, Conan is intent on helping Ireland shake off the early struggles in this Six Nations by looking sharp in Rome.

“We can’t look too far ahead of the weekend, but we have to make sure we do everything possible, create our own opportunities. Get our detail sorted this week and make sure we hit the ground running on Sunday.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    ITALY
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    IRELAND
    Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton
    Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    LIVERPOOL
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie