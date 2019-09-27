This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland wait on further medical opinion after Conan has a 'bit of a setback'

The Leinster number eight has been in line to start tomorrow’s World Cup clash with Japan.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Ecopa Stadium
By Murray Kinsella Friday 27 Sep 2019, 6:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,526 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4826846

WHILE 30 OF Ireland’s World Cup squad – Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw among them – took to the pitch at Ecopa Stadium this afternoon for a captain’s run before tomorrow’s clash with Japan, number eight Jack Conan was conspicuous in being the only one left on the sidelines.

The Leinster man wasn’t togged out with the rest of the group, after what Ireland reported as a foot injury ruled him out of tomorrow’s meeting with the World Cup hosts in Shizuoka.

jack-conan Jack Conan picked up a foot injury in training this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Conan had been set to start in the number eight jersey but Ireland reported that he sustained the foot issue at their training session in Shizuoka yesterday.

“Someone stood on his foot,” said Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt yesterday after confirming that Conan would not play against the Brave Blossoms. “He is absolutely fine but he was sore at training.”

However, the update today after Ireland’s captain’s run was not quite as positive, with assistant coach Greg Feek indicating that Conan will get further medical opinion on his foot issue.

“At that this stage, it’s just a wait and see,” said Feek. “We’re going to get some opinions on that over the next couple of days and then go from there.

“It’s a little bit of a setback at this stage but I think once we get the game out of the way and we get the reports in from medical and the S&C, we’ll probably have some more information on that. Probably after the game, I’d say.”

It is worth noting that Conan appeared to be in good spirits as he watched Ireland warming up in Ecopa Stadium today and he was not wearing a moon boot.

The sight of Sexton and Henshaw taking part in the session will be encouraging to Ireland supporters.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Ecopa Stadium
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

