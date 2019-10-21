This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster and Ireland's Jack Conan out of action for up to six months

The eastern province confirmed the lengthy lay-off today.

By Daire Walsh Monday 21 Oct 2019, 1:55 PM
7 minutes ago 264 Views 1 Comment
Jack Conan at Ireland-Japan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Jack Conan at Ireland-Japan.
Jack Conan at Ireland-Japan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jack Conan is set to be sidelined for a period of up to six months.

After a team-mate stood on his foot during a training session in the lead-up to a pool stage encounter with host nation Japan, the Wicklow man was ruled out for the remainder of Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup campaign.

Conan underwent a procedure last week and joins Barry Daly and Dan Leavy (both knee) on the long-term absentee list at the eastern province.

This comes as a hammer blow for the 27-year-old, who made a significant impact off the bench in Ireland’s World Cup opener against Scotland on 22 September. He was set to receive the nod to start against the Japanese six days later, until his subsequent injury led to Jordi Murphy’s recall to the international set-up.

Elsewhere, Sean Cronin (neck) will be assessed later this week – upon his return from the World Cup. Following recent issues with his ankle, young outhalf Ciaran Frawley has also returned to on-field training and is expected to increase his load as the week progresses.

Having missed the opening three games of the Pro14 season, loosehead prop Ed Byrne is expected to be in contention for this Saturday’s trip to Zebre.

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

