Leinster and Ireland's Jack Conan out of action for up to six months

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jack Conan is set to be sidelined for a period of up to six months.

After a team-mate stood on his foot during a training session in the lead-up to a pool stage encounter with host nation Japan, the Wicklow man was ruled out for the remainder of Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup campaign.

Conan underwent a procedure last week and joins Barry Daly and Dan Leavy (both knee) on the long-term absentee list at the eastern province.

This comes as a hammer blow for the 27-year-old, who made a significant impact off the bench in Ireland’s World Cup opener against Scotland on 22 September. He was set to receive the nod to start against the Japanese six days later, until his subsequent injury led to Jordi Murphy’s recall to the international set-up.

Blow for Ireland too as Conan will miss the 2020 Six Nations. — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) October 21, 2019

Elsewhere, Sean Cronin (neck) will be assessed later this week – upon his return from the World Cup. Following recent issues with his ankle, young outhalf Ciaran Frawley has also returned to on-field training and is expected to increase his load as the week progresses.

Having missed the opening three games of the Pro14 season, loosehead prop Ed Byrne is expected to be in contention for this Saturday’s trip to Zebre.

