'He put himself in a leadership role out there and he's brought that back to Munster'

THERE IS PLENTY of road left to run between here and Six Nations kick-off on 4 February, but the facial injury suffered by Johnny Sexton during Leinster’s URC victory over Connacht on Sunday could yet dictate that Johnny Sexton misses the start of Ireland’s campaign.

In such an event, Joey Carbery will surely step into the 10 shirt provided he remains fit and continues his fine form for Munster, and so the conversation will instead turn to who takes Carbery’s typical spot among Andy Farrell’s replacements.

That may come down to the two men who started and finished proceedings against Australia in Ireland’s final November test: Ross Byrne’s memorable winning penalty in the clutch, his excellent fare since, and the likelihood that he’ll play the most minutes for Leinster in Sexton’s absence over the next month automatically propel him into the conversation after a couple of years in which it seemed it simply wasn’t going to happen in green for the 27-year-old.

Equally, the man who kicked off his test career in that hard-fought victory over the Wallabies, Jack Crowley, has continued to incrementally improve in the couple of months since.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Jack Crowley made his test bow against the Wallabies. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The 22-year-old Cork man was chosen as player of the match in Munster’s come-from-behind victory over Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Sunday and hasn’t looked back since travelling to South Africa on what was then considered to be the contentious Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa in September and October.

He continues to grow as a dressing-room presence, too, as was evidenced by Munster wing Shane Daly who couldn’t help but beam when he was asked about Crowley’s overall development at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Aw, look, he’s been unreal this year,” Daly said. “That Emerging Ireland trip was just unbelievable for him, just the way he was able to step up. He kind of put himself in a leadership role out there as well and he’s brought that back into Munster as well.

So, it’s not just the stuff you’re seeing on the pitch. He’s doing a lot off the pitch here as well, whether it’s just speaking up in meetings and giving his thoughts on things… His confidence levels really went through the roof after that tour and rightfully so.

“Look, he’s been backing it up in his performances week on week,” Daly added. “It’s been great to see a fella like that really step up and to see him get his international cap was well deserved, we were all delighted to see it for him.”

Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou also spoke to Crowley’s maturation as a personality but stressed the need for senior figures at the province to continue to aid his development.

Steve Haag / INPHO Crowley in action for Emerging Ireland in South Africa last September. Steve Haag / INPHO / INPHO

Kyriacou said of the out-half prospect: “He’s very much enjoying it. He’s definitely one of the guys we’re looking at as a future leader. And we’ve gotta help him: he’s still a young man.

“He needs to keep growing and learning how to lead.

He’s very well liked and respected within the group and you can see with the way he’s playing, he’s full of confidence at the moment. So, he’s grand! He’s doing great and he’ll keep developing.

“Like I said, he’s just such a young lad at the moment so it’s important for us as coaches and for other, senior players within the group to keep helping him on.”

