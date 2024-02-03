'Keep hammering' - Crowley glad to shrug off early blips and nail his lines in second half

JACK CROWLEY EXTENDED his composed second-half performance as far as his post-match interview in which he said he was “quite happy” with Ireland’s five-try, 21-point victory over France in Marseille.

Ireland’s out-half, making his first Six Nations start after having previously clocked only three minutes in the competition, left a handful of early errors in his rearview to expertly steer Ireland towards a statement success at Stade Velodrome.

Crowley missed a straightforward penalty from a central position which would have consolidated Ireland’s first-half lead but was metronomic from the tee during the second 40, nailing three conversions from near the left-hand touchline to finish five from six.

And while he noted that his and Ireland’s performances weren’t “perfect by any means”, the 24-year-old Cork man was pleased to exhibit some of the mental fortitude for which he has become admired in both provincial and national circles as Andy Farrell’s side brushed off the French challenge.

“You never want to miss one in front of the posts — that’s never a nice start!” Crowley told Virgin Media post-match. “But it was just important to get the next ones. I trusted my process.

“It wasn’t perfect but we knew that was going to be the case. We have trust in each other and we have trust in the plan. We know we’re backed to keep going and keep hammering. That’s what we did tonight.

“It’s just enjoyable playing in this group.”

Player of the match Joe McCarthy, who previously played with Crowley for Ireland U20s, described the Munster 10 as a “great man to lead” that very group.

“He’s an absolute baller,” McCarthy added of Crowley. “He’s such a competitor. I’m delighted. He played unbelievable. He drove us around the pitch.”

Crowley’s assured second-half display will extend that confidence to living rooms around the country, with the post-Johnny Sexton era beginning with an away victory for the ages.

Crowley shrugged off questions about the pressure of succeeding Sexton, under whose wing he began to blossom a presence in Ireland’s squad as far back as November 2022.

Instead, he explained, he shouldered only the pressure of being a test player for his country, and it’s one he hopes to bear many more times in the coming years.

“The thing is, whenever you put on an Irish jersey, it’s so special to wear it every time,” Crowley said. “You don’t take any cap for granted. So, that pressure is always there whenever you put on the jersey — for anyone, no matter whether you’re cap one or cap one hundred.

“As a group, we deal with that quite well. We come together and we have trust in each other and in the coaching staff. And when we step onto the field, we’ve a clear plan. It’s just about executing that.”

Crowley, who was an unused replacement in Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand, was keen not to frame Saturday night’s success as any kind of response to the heartbreak of Paris three months ago.

The Inishannon man acknowledged that Ireland’s World Cup campaign suffered for “an obviously disappointing finish” but he has eyes only for the future.

“Nothing changes for us in terms of belief and the confidence we have as a group,” Crowley said. “Going forward — like tonight — it’s ‘next-moments.’

“They (France) had purple patches that we knew we’d have to push through and focus on the next moment.

“That’s the same with this competition, y’know what I mean? You can’t take anything for granted and that’s certainly not what we’re going to do with next week’s opponents.”