'What I'm hearing through the grapevine is that he's made an unbelievable impression'

FORMER IRELAND HOOKER Bernard Jackman and former national-team performance analyst Eoin Toolan were impressed by the apparent ease with which Munster out-half Jack Crowley slotted into the international 10 shirt during his second-half debut against Fiji on Saturday.

Jackman, Toolan, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey assessed Ireland’s performance — as well as the other major November tests from the weekend, and Rassie Erasmus’ latest Twitter antics — on Monday’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast for The42 members.

In a segment of the conversation about how Ireland’s three debutants — starter Jeremy Loughman and replacements Crowley and Cian Prendergast — fared against the Fijians, analyst Toolan said that Crowley’s near instant assimilation “jumped out” to him, and that he was left impressed by “how comfortable he looked at that level”.

“Obviously, the conversion from the left-hand side wasn’t an easy conversion and he nails that,” Toolan continued. “And that first bit of pressure he got from a shooter, from a Fiji defender, he just had the composure to hold his feet and transfer the ball really efficiently.

Then, the moment that illustrated his class was the double pump that put Nick Timoney through a gap in the build-up to a try. Again, that composure to understand he’s getting a little bit of pressure from the outside; understanding to show once, and then to put Timoney through the hole on that second pump.

“I’d say the Irish coaches will be really pleased with Crowley’s showing in stepping up another level and fulfilling the promise that he’s shown during the early stages of his career.”

Jack Crowley's matchday jersey. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Jackman said he is surprised and impressed in equal measure by the speed with which Crowley has entered Andy Farrell’s plans despite starting this season as, seemingly, the third out-half in the pecking order at his native province.

“In fairness to Farrell”, said the former Grenoble and Dragons head coach, “for that third-choice 10 shirt, he’s shown he’s willing to take a bit of a punt. So, we know Harry Byrne was someone that Farrell felt could be fast-tracked through ahead of other players who had played a bit more. Obviously, with injury, he hasn’t quite gotten the chance and now it looks like he may have missed his chance to make the World Cup squad, I would think.

“And with Crowley, Ben Healy got a run on him. So, at the start of the season you were thinking, ‘Right, it’s Joey Carbery, Ben Healy, then Jack Crowley [at Munster]‘ and it was hard to see how Crowley could force his way in when you’ve other 10s like Billy Burns or Jack Carty getting regular game-time.

“But Crowley’s gotten enough game-time and I thought the Ulster game in particular Thomond, Munster lost but he looked so comfortable.

Certainly, what I’m hearing through the grapevine is that he’s made an unbelievable impression on some of the senior players, on Mike Catt, on Andy Farrell. And not just what he can do that we can see but his self-assuredness, his temperament, which is massive for a 10.

“We have to be careful with judging players over 30 minutes but I don’t we need to with him. I’ve only seen it since he was an U20 but other people I trust have seen it since he was 13 or 14.”

Autumn Series

Crowley in 2019 Munster Schools Senior Cup action for Bandon Grammar against Pres. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

While acknowledging that the 22-year-old Inishannon man can also cover fullback, Jackman then wondered if Ireland will take a third specialist out-half to the World Cup or whether Ciarán Frawley — currently set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines — might be preferred due to his ability to slot into three positions in the backline.

He stressed, however, that Crowley has already won over several of his international teammates, including the man he will seek to succeed in the coming years.

“He has impressed everybody,” Jackman said.

Johnny Sexton presented him with his jersey on Thursday and, by all accounts, he said, ‘Look, we think a lot of you, you’ve got a huge future… Just don’t go too fast. Wait 12 months before you really show what you can do!’

Jackman, Toolan, Kinsella and Casey discussed on the podcast the several other positives from Ireland’s underwhelming win over Fiji, including the performances of Stuart McCloskey and Joey Carbery, the latter of whom Kinsella believes remains the clear standout backup out-half.

There was plenty of chat about France’s compelling victory over South Africa in an incident-filled game in Marseille, as well as Rassie Erasmus’ use of Twitter and whether his highlighting of refereeing errors on social media will really have the effect that he desires.

