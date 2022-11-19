Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sexton ruled out so Jack Crowley starts for Ireland against Wallabies

The 22-year-old Munster man gets a huge chance.

19 minutes ago 4,001 Views 4 Comments
Jack Crowley with Andy Farrell.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND CAPTAIN JOHNNY Sexton has been ruled out of this evening’s clash with Australia [KO 8pm, Virgin Media/Amazon], meaning Jack Crowley is promoted into the starting team for just his second cap.

Sexton limped out of Ireland’s pre-game warm-up with a calf injury, so Munster man Crowley is handed a huge opportunity to impress, with Ross Byrne coming onto the bench. Peter O’Mahony will now captain Ireland.

22-year-old Crowley has had a meteoric rise with Ireland in recent weeks. He was named in the Ireland A squad earlier this autumn but then jumped into the senior squad after an injury to Ciarán Frawley.

Crowley made his debut off the bench last weekend against Fiji following a head injury for Joey Carbery, who was ruled out of this Australia game.

And now Crowley will make his first Test start despite having been Munster’s third-choice out-half only weeks ago.

The former Ireland U20s out-half has made a big impression on the Ireland coaching staff over the past year and now gets a chance to show his quality at the highest level.

Sexton missed last weekend’s Fiji game after suffering a dead leg against South Africa but said earlier this week that he was fully fit and ready to go.

He will miss out tonight, however, with his Leinster team-mate Byrne coming into the matchday 23.

