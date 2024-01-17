Munster believe Crowley's 'big game temperament' fits for Ireland

IT HAD BEEN billed as a big question for Andy Farrell ahead of this Six Nations but when it comes down to it, there’s not much doubt about who will be wearing Ireland’s number 10 shirt in Marseille in just over two weeks.

Jack Crowley finished last year’s World Cup as the backup to Johnny Sexton and now, in the wake of Sexton’s retirement from rugby, Crowley is set to step up as the main man.

Having just turned 24, Crowley is still in the early days of his international career. He still just has nine caps for Ireland and has made only three Test starts against Italy, Samoa, and Australia. He is expected to be among the out-halves in the Ireland squad announced at around 2pm today.

The Innishannon man has been in good form for Munster since the World Cup, showing his mettle in the Champions Cup, which the Irish coaching staff place such store in when it comes to assessing players.

It had been expected that Crowley would be battling with Ross Byrne for Ireland’s number 10 shirt in the post-Sexton era but the Leinster man has been sidelined with an arm injury since November and won’t be back for his province this weekend. It has surely been hugely frustrating for Byrne to be injured when he would have hoped to stake his claim.

While there are plenty of other out-half options around the country for Farrell, it seems Crowley is in line to be the next man up after Sexton.

If that’s the case, Munster are confident that Crowley can deliver.

“Jack’s been around the Irish squad a good while now,” says Munster assistant coach Denis Leamy, who won 57 caps for Ireland.

“There is a lot of competition around that. Andy and his coaches have a decision around that. Certainly, if Jack was called upon, he is certainly a player that has a big game temperament.”

Crowley has confidently stepped up as the main man at 10 for Munster since last season, helping them to their URC title and continuing to be a key figure upon his return from the World Cup last year.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

His halfback partnership with Craig Casey, also 24, is going from strength to strength and the pair of them could be at the heart of the Munster team for many years to come.

“The boys have done really well, you’d have to say, now that they’re gaining experience rapidly,” says Leamy.

“Just the maturity from when I’ve come back into the club and from what I’ve seen over the last 18 months has been really impressive. Both guys have really matured well and it is a learning curve. They will learn for years and years to come.

“But you can see the bits and pieces that they have added to the game and that they will keep continuing to add to their game. Because they’re smart guys, they get the game, they have a hunger and they’re two guys who are really good prospects.”

Casey and Crowley are set to be at nine and 10 again this weekend for Munster as they take on Northampton in their final Champions Cup pool game.

Last weekend’s stirring win away to Toulon means Graham Rowntree’s men are on the brink of securing their place in the round of 16 and they’re not stressing over permutations after setting themselves the most simple target.

“We’ve spoken lightly about it, we haven’t gone in-depth,” said Leamy.

“What do we need? To win the game. With all due respect to a quality Northampton side, they will take incredible beating. We need to play very, very well. Anything after that, it’s not really relevant. If we’re in a position, we’ll see.

“At this point in time, it’s the process of preparing for an incredible battle. I think the teams are quite evenly matched, if they aren’t favourites. That’s the challenge.”

Munster are hoping for a full house on Saturday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Northampton have won three games from three so far in the Champions Cup while they’ve also swept to the top of the Premiership playing some impressive rugby. Phil Dowson’s men have already qualified for the round of 16 but are chasing status as one of the top seeds, which would give them home advantage through the knock-out stages.

It promises to be an intriguing clash at Thomond Park and while Munster have sold around 23,000 tickets at this stage, they’re hopeful of having a full house of 25,600 on Saturday.

“We’re very, very hopeful that we could fill it out,” says Leamy. “It’s obviously a big game, there’s consequences to it, a lot to play for, and it’s a big game for them as well.

“We need points, they need points, there’s a lot of if, buts and maybe scenarios that can play out.

“They’re a properly good side, an English team coming to Thomond Park, top of the Premiership. At the moment they look a million dollars. It would be great to get a full crowd and to really get in amongst them and create a bit of a battle and atmosphere.”