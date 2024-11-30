'You never get comfortable' - Pressure nothing new for Jack Crowley

IN YEARS TO come, should Jack Crowley decide to do a Johnny Sexton and pen an autobiography, his unfiltered view on November 2024 will make for a fascinating read.

The last few weeks have been challenging for the young out-half. Having come into the November window on the back of a fine year in green, Crowley has felt the first ripples of disruption. Ciarán Frawley was coming in hot following his exploits in South Africa but all eyes were on Sam Prendergast, the uncapped 21-year-old who Andy Farrell clearly feels can elevate this team.

There was pressure on Crowley. He was part of a flat team performance in defeat to New Zealand with his own display not awful, not outstanding. The following week in camp was a tough one. Crowley responded with an excellent start against Argentina. The Munster player had Ireland’s attack purring across the opening 40 and bagged a try, conversion, penalty and drop goal before the interval. His influence faded after the break and Farrell pulled him ashore. Prendergast was sharp in his 18-minute cameo. Sharp enough that he started against Fiji, where he helped orchestrate a much-improved Ireland attack.

Suddenly there were sounds Farrell might stick with Prendergast for the final November game against Australia. You wouldn’t have to be a body language expert to sense it was highly possible Crowley already knew Farrell’s decision by the time the Munster player was put forward for media duty earlier this week. It’s far from the first time a replacement has been selected for media on a Test week, but it’s unusual for it to be a player at the centre of a selection storm.

A pain in the backside for Crowley, no doubt. Imagine having a bad day at work, and then being told there’s a small group of people with dictaphones waiting to ask you all about it. Not that the attention around the 10 jersey comes as any surprise to Crowley.

“Obviously now there is a lot of attention on it, but ye all know as much as I do, that magnitude of the number 10 jersey has been in the history of Ireland as long as you can remember,” Crowley said.

“Obviously nowadays there is a lot more attention on it but I think that’s to the respect of the lads that have gone before. They have put that jersey in such a high place it’s for the rest of us to go and fulfill that and take it to somewhere special.”

Crowley with Prendergast after the win against Argentina. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Crowley has made a decent go of making the jersey his own. Stepping into Sexton’s boots might be just about the most unenviable task any Irish player has been handed, but Crowley looked the part. Think back to his classy performance in that record win in Marseille. Remember how well he was playing before Frawley stole the show in Durban. Picture those slick hands and well-taken try against the Pumas – the last one should come easily, it was only a fortnight ago. Consider the fact Ireland scored no points against either New Zealand or Argentina when Crowley was off the pitch.

Yet sport moves quickly and Farrell feels Prendergast is worth a closer look against stronger opposition.

As hard as that might be on Crowley, it’s also easy to see the other side of the argument. Prendergast is a highly-promising young talent and this is Farrell’s last chance to get a proper look before he swaps his Ireland tracksuit for a Lions one. Frawley can also feel hard done by this week. Any of the three could yet prove to be the long-term answer. Crowley understands all of this. He never felt the jersey was his.

Look, it’s something you never get comfortable in. You’re always trying to take it to a better place and always trying to get better and that’s the same whether it is here or whether it is back in Munster.

“I’m always trying to put my best foot forward and see what’s best for the team and put a good performance in and you know, some days it is and some days it isn’t. You’ve got to roll with it and pick yourself up and go again.”

During his own press conference this week Farrell said Crowley has “played very well” for Ireland before noting there is “a lot of improving to be had” with both the Corkman and Frawley.

Crowley appears to have most of the tools. He is undoubtably skillful and has performed well under pressure. His place-kicking can improve but at the same time he’s nailed some important moments off the tee. He is probably the best defender of the three and his bravery around contact isn’t in question.

Ireland didn't score any points when Crowley was off the pitch against New Zealand and Argentina. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Yet some of what makes a great out-half can’t be measured by stats and data. The 24-year-old admits personality and presence are key ingredients in the mix.

“It’s massive. I think in most positions you will always like a character to be there, someone strong, someone that is willing to take the game to that position, and also when setbacks come as well the person that is able to deal with them, get up and keep moving forward.”

Can that be learned, or is something the great 10s are born with?

I think it comes with experience as well, more games played, more experiences picked up and you can certainly grow your mindset and mentality from that. Yeah, you can definitely, day one to day zero you can definitely work on it.”

After a testing week Crowley will need to show that personality by delivering a positive response when sprung from the bench against the Wallabies today. Show Farrell why he should have been in from the start. Keep the 10 debate rolling into 2025. Keep learning how to deal with the crashing waves of pressure, hype and attention that come with being an international out-half. He might have 10 more years of it ahead of him.

“I’ve said every time you put on that Irish shirt it’s a special one and I truly mean that,” he adds.

“Every time you get an opportunity it’s one that you do not look back and take for granted. Each time you do get an opportunity nothing is guaranteed, nothing is granted and you have got to go and love it all.”