'To play in this group is special' - Crowley on first Six Nations as Ireland's leading man at 10

AS THE SOUNDS of The Pogues and The Cranberries rang around Aviva Stadium, Jack Crowley stepped off the pitch, medal hanging around his neck, and tried to sum up his feelings on his first Six Nations as a starting Test out-half.

Crowley came into the championship tasked with filling the biggest boots in Irish rugby. Johnny Sexton was gone, and the 24-year-old was next in line for the Ireland 10 jersey.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing but it turned into a hugely encouraging run of games for the Cork man, who steered the team through the tournament with impressive composure, sealing the deal with a hard-earned win against Scotland yesterday.

“Yeah, it feels pretty good. Towards the end it was tough going, but in the end we got there, so delighted for the group that we could get over the line and get the trophy,” Crowley said.

“At times it wasn’t perfect at all, but it’s the group to play in in terms of there’s an expectation to rise to the level that’s there, and as an individual you just need to bring your own game and deliver what the team needs.

At times there were mistakes and what not, but I’ve the backing of the group and to play in this group is special.”

Before this tournament Crowley had started just three games at Test level, with the opening round defeat of France his first ever start in the Six Nations.

“It’s different, starting in terms of running the ship and steering the lads into position, but again, with the players I have around me, as a 10 it makes my job so easy when the pack are doing what they do in terms of the setpiece and then the backline I have outside me, and the nines inside make it easy for me. It’s a pleasure to play in it.”

Crowley looks to have the big-game mentality needed to play out-half at this level, but admitted he’s felt the nerves throughout Ireland’s run to back-to-back Six Nations titles.

Yeah, absolutely. For all the games really, to be honest, because they’re all different. They expose you to different things, you’re playing against different opposition who all have their own strengths, so there’s always the nerves.

“Again, a big part of this group is we prepare Monday-Wednesday and then coming into the game, we’re all about performing and delivering the plan.”

As Crowley departed to soak up the win, Joe McCarthy came across to offer his thoughts on Ireland’s latest trophy win.

Like Crowley, the Leinster lock is a promising young player who has used this championship to establish himself as a regular Test starter.

McCarthy was sensational on the opening weekend in France and while he hasn’t quite hit the same high levels since, he’s shown enough glimpses of his obvious potential and should be primed for a big end to the season with Leinster, before looking to drive on again when Ireland tour South Africa in the summer.

“It feels amazing, it feels like a fitting end to this group and it’s just class, seeing all the fans staying around and the full stadium, it was unbelievable,” McCarthy said.

Joe McCarthy celebrates with his brother Andrew. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I had tonnes of nerves during the week. It means so much to you playing for your country and your family. Everyone was a bit nervous after last week’s loss but delighted to get over the line.

“We felt really on top, in fairness to Scotland they hung on really well and defended super-hard, they were obviously desperate, we both lost last week so both teams were really desperate to make it right. So they’re a very good side and we’re happy to get over the line in the end.

“I’ve been so grateful the coaches gave me the opportunity and they trusted me throughout the tournament, last week we lost but they trusted me again.

“So thanks to them and I’ve learned loads, it’s been a great couple of months and taken loads of learnings. Hopefully I’ll kick on now.

“It wasn’t perfect, I definitely feel there was a lot to learn from it but there’s hopefully a lot left in the season and I’ll try to get better.

“I’ll relax now and try to enjoy this, it’s the first bit of silverware for myself and a few guys, and then hopefully kick on from here now.”