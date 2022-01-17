Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

Munster impressed by Crowley's 'class' performance in Castres

The 22-year-old out-half enjoyed his first European start on Friday night.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 17 Jan 2022, 6:00 AM
44 minutes ago 505 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5656451
Crowley impressed at 10 for Munster on Friday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Crowley impressed at 10 for Munster on Friday.
Crowley impressed at 10 for Munster on Friday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT’S RARE ENOUGH that out-halves feature among a team’s top tacklers and ball-carriers but Jack Crowley’s appetite for getting stuck in was very evident in Castres on Friday night.

On the occasion of his first European start, Crowley led Munster’s tackle charts with 12 and was second on the ball-carrying list with 11 carries, behind only the relentless number eight Gavin Coombes. 12 passes and two offloads showed that Crowley distributed too.

In terms of the numbers, Crowley’s 11 points off the tee were also key in Munster’s 16-13 victory.

He’s not a huge man by pro rugby standards at 6ft 1ins and somewhere around 90kg but Crowley is game when it comes to contact. It’s another green tick alongside his name when one is working through reasons to be excited about his skills.

The Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar School product turned 22 the night before Munster’s 16-13 win over Castres and he is already a confident and ambitious presence around the province’s set-up in Limerick.

Some of his talents are obvious – his flashes of dancing footwork, the ability to offload and pass, vision, his kicking skills – but those who have worked with him also believe he has the ‘head’ for top-level rugby. 

Crowley is naturally still making his fair share of mistakes – one example on Friday was a knock-on close to the touchline when gathering a kick inside Munster’s 22 – but the playmaker appears to react well to those errors, continuing to play rather than going into his shell.

There is still lots of hard work ahead for him, of course. Friday night was just his eighth senior appearance and third start for Munster. But there is lots of excitement about Crowley too.

Ronan O’Gara tried to bring him to La Rochelle ahead of this season but Crowley opted to sign a new two-year deal with Munster and many people saw his quality at U20 level with Ireland. 

jack-crowley-with-matt-tierney Crowley makes a dart with ball in hand. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It took injury to Joey Carbery and the unavailability of Ben Healy for Crowley to get his first start in the Champions Cup, but the Innishannon man handled the occasion well.

“I’m obviously very happy for him,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan after his side’s win at Stade Pierre Fabre.

“Before the game, I said to him, ‘Just go and enjoy it, lead us forward.’ Really happy with his performance.

“It was such a difficult night in terms of it being extremely cold, Castres put a lot of pressure on us, they just kicked the ball straight back to us.

“It was a real kicking battle and he kept his nerve. I think the most impressive thing was that last conversion that gave us the three-point lead.

“I am really happy for him to get the 80 minutes and you know, it just shows that he is a class player.

“For the group, what we spoke about inside is that it’s the next man up. These things happen and he and Jake [Flannery, an unused replacement on Friday] will certainly play a lot of minutes in the future.”

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony had similar praise for the young out-half.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

O’Mahony was proud of how 22-year-old replacement scrum-half Craig Casey came off the bench and helped to guide Munster to their late win along with Crowley.

jack-crowley-kicks-a-penalty Crowley kicked 11 points for Munster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I got a real sense of calmness and composure,” said O’Mahony. “Craig came on, he was very direct in his messaging. Jack was class really for the 80 minutes.

“It’s a cliché, but it’s difficult to come to France and win. It doesn’t matter where you go in France, you’re working hard to get a win away from home.

“To have a young 10 like that, to perform with the composure that he did, particularly when things weren’t going our way.

“He was caught behind the line a couple of times and that can affect a guy’s confidence, do you know what I mean?

“But again, he stayed calm, he stayed to his process, he stayed to what we were planning on.

“We talked about it paying off in the last 10 minutes and that’s exactly what it did.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie