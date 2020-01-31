Ireland U20s out-half Crowley runs in solo try from deep inside his own 22'

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 31 Jan 2020, 8:53 PM
IRELAND U20S HAVE begun the defence of their Six Nations title and, at the time of writing, are on course to see off Scotland at Musgrave Park.

And it was a home-county hero who put some daylight between the two sides at the stroke of half-time.

Cork Con out-half Jack Crowley, a product of the Bandon Grammar secondary school and Bandon RFC, had already dotted down earlier in the first half but his second try was a thing of beauty.

The Munster man picked up a loose ball deep inside his own 22′, shimmied his way free of would-be Scottish tacklers, and shrugged off one last-ditch tackle as he went all of 85 yards to score Ireland’s third try of the evening.

A full report of Ireland v Scotland will follow on The42.

