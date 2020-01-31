Ireland U20s out-half Crowley runs in solo try from deep inside his own 22'

As @lenihandonal says, Jack Crowley had no right to score that try. What a run. Follow all the action here #rterugby https://t.co/bimE1HRgUt pic.twitter.com/zffUNYhEHk — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) January 31, 2020

IRELAND U20S HAVE begun the defence of their Six Nations title and, at the time of writing, are on course to see off Scotland at Musgrave Park.

And it was a home-county hero who put some daylight between the two sides at the stroke of half-time.

Cork Con out-half Jack Crowley, a product of the Bandon Grammar secondary school and Bandon RFC, had already dotted down earlier in the first half but his second try was a thing of beauty.

The Munster man picked up a loose ball deep inside his own 22′, shimmied his way free of would-be Scottish tacklers, and shrugged off one last-ditch tackle as he went all of 85 yards to score Ireland’s third try of the evening.

A full report of Ireland v Scotland will follow on The42.