Jack Crowley during Munster's URC semi-final defeat last weekend. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Munster's Jack Crowley named URC Players' Player of the Season

The award is voted on by the captain and vice-captain of all 16 teams.
12.23pm, 20 Jun 2024
MUNSTER OUT-HALF Jack Crowley has been named the United Rugby Championship’s Players’ Player of the season.

The 24-year-old was also selected in the URC Team of the Season and landed the Next-Gen Player of the Season award. 

Munster’s campaign came to a close with last Saturday’s 17-10 defeat to Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park. The defending champions had topped the regular league standings, before overcoming Ospreys in the quarter-final.

The Playeys’ Player of the Season award is voted on by the captain and vice-captain of all 16 teams.

Dan Sheehan landed the accolade last season, while Graham Rowntree was voted URC Coach of the Season for 2023/24 yesterday.

Emma Duffy
