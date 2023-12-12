Cork City sign striker Jack Doherty from Cobh Ramblers

CORK CITY have signed striker Jack Doherty from local rivals Cobh Ramblers.

The 29-year-old attacker joins the club after scoring 18 league goals for Ramblers last season. He has previously played for Wexford FC, Longford Town and Waterford United.

He told Cork City’s website that he is keen to help the club gain promotion back to the Premier Division.

“It’s a pleasure to be here and I am really looking forward to playing in front of the Cork City fans,” he said.

“I’ve been chatting to Tim (Clancy) about his plans for the coming season. It’s a big club; this club shouldn’t really be in this division, but we are here and we need to take that and try to win the league and get promoted.”

“It’s always nice to score goals, I hope to add more goals this season to what I did last season. I like to create things, to get on the ball and, if I am not scoring, I want to be supplying goals for other players.”

City manager Tim Clancy said: “Jack is an exciting attacking player who is capable of getting plenty of goals. I think the fans are really going to enjoy watching him, and he is the type of character we want in the club as well. From speaking to him, I know he can’t wait to get started and we are all looking forward to seeing him in action.

“We have been speaking to a lot of players and working to get deals over the line. Jack is the first one we have announced, and we will be announcing more players in the coming days, as the squad comes together.”