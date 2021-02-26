BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Smith plays down drama over fantasy football leak of Jack Grealish’s injury

Grealish is expected to return to action next week.

By Press Association Friday 26 Feb 2021, 12:18 PM
51 minutes ago 710 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5366244
Image: PA
Image: PA

DEAN SMITH HAS drawn a line under any controversy surrounding Jack Grealish’s injury.

The manager was unhappy news of the skipper’s injury emerged on social media ahead of Sunday’s defeat to Leicester last week.

It inadvertently came from players and staff who transferred the midfielder out of their Fantasy Premier League teams.

Grealish remains missing for Villa’s trip to Leeds on Saturday with a shin problem and Smith has moved on from any debate.

“It must be a slow news week if this is the lead manager’s question,” Smith told a press conference.

“I don’t play it, I live in the real world not the fantasy world. Yes I was made aware of it.

“Am I aware that it could be tracked? No, I don’t think a lot of the other players and staff were as well but I’ve reminded everybody at the football club of their responsibilities of being a member of staff at an elite football club.

“I’m sure they won’t be certainly making that same mistake again after knowing what they know now.”

Smith remains hopeful Grealish could return for Tuesday’s trip to Sheffield United after sitting out the 2-1 defeat to the Foxes – the first Premier League match he had missed since November 2019.

“He’s getting better. He won’t be ready for tomorrow but he’s getting better,” he said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As I said last week, there’s been an awful lot of speculation where Jack is involved. People speculated how long he’s going to be out for – I’m not sure how they can do that when I don’t know, the doctor doesn’t know and Jack doesn’t know.

“I was very vague last week because it’s a bit of a strange injury. Jack could be back to play against Sheffield United next Tuesday or Wolves next week. We’ll be led by Jack on that.”

Matt Cash (hamstring), Kortney Hause (foot) and Wesley (knee) also remain out.

Villa sit eighth ahead of their trip to Elland Road, a point ahead of Leeds, and Smith believes the teams are evenly matched.

He added: “Leeds have hit the ground running and found that it’s a real tough league and you can be inconsistent. They’ve done fantastically well and there are similarities between how both teams play.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie