This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Birmingham fined £42,500 after Jack Grealish attacked by supporter during game

The FA has fined Birmingham after a controversial derby clash with Aston Villa in March.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,511 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4813383
A supporter is escorted away after attacking Grealish.
Image: EMPICS Sport
A supporter is escorted away after attacking Grealish.
A supporter is escorted away after attacking Grealish.
Image: EMPICS Sport

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE been fined £42,500 by the FA after Jack Grealish was attacked by a fan during the derby clash with Aston Villa in March.

Grealish was punched by a supporter, who was later sentenced to 14 weeks in prison and handed a 10-year ban from football matches, as Villa beat Birmingham in the Championship en route to promotion.

Birmingham issued Grealish an apology and banned the perpetrator for life, with the FA now confirming the club’s punishment over the incident.

“An independent regulatory commission has fined Birmingham City £42,500 and warned them as to their future conduct,” said the FA’s statement.

“The club submitted it used all due diligence but was found to have failed to ensure that its spectator[s], and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from improper and/or violent behaviour and/or refrained from encroaching onto the pitch area during the EFL Championship fixture against Aston Villa on 10 March 2019.”

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie