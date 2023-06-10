'This is what I've worked for my whole life' - emotional Jack Grealish hails 'special' group

JACK GREALISH said winning the Champions League was the culmination of years of hard work to make it to the top.

Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul saw Pep Guardiola’s men become just the second side to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

“This is what you work your whole life for. I’m so happy,” an emotional Grealish told BT Sport as he broke down in tears.

“I was awful but I don’t care. To win the treble with this group of players and staff is so special.

“Anyone that knows me know how much of a family person I am and how much I love football and this is what I’ve worked (for) my whole life.”

Signed for a then Premier League record £100 million in 2021, Grealish struggled in his first season at City, but has been pivotal to an all-conquering campaign.

And Grealish paid tribute to Guardiola, who lifted his third Champions League as a coach.

“He’s a genius,” added Grealish. “I want to say thank you (to him). You’ve made this happen for me. You’ve put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money.

“Even last year when I was playing crap he stayed there with me and this year he’s given me that platform to perform, so I just want to say thank you to him.”

Goalscoring hero Rodri said: “I’m emotional, it’s a dream come true. All these guys (the supporters) around here waiting 20, 30, 40 years. I’ve been here just four years but we deserve it. We were so close these last years but when you go to semi-finals, finals, finally God gives you this present . . . It’s a dream for all of us.”

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan said: “This is a really proud moment for everyone at this football club. We work so hard every single day, and we have wanted to win this trophy for so long. The Champions League is a beautiful competition, and we are all incredibly happy to have won. And to win the treble is something amazing. It is the ultimate achievement for any club team, and we have done it.”

