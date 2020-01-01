More VAR controversy as Villa win to climb out of relegation zone

Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA BEAT Burnley 2-1 to climb out of the relegation zone, but one of the first Premier League matches of the new year was dogged by another VAR controversy.

Villa captain Jack Grealish thought he had put the visitors in front in the 12th minute but the goal was chalked off after the review showed that the back of Wesley’s heel was marginally beyond that of the last defender.

Fine margins: Grealish's opener was ruled out for offside. Source: BT Sport

The controversy ultimately had no impact on the result as Wesley put Villa ahead in the 27th minute before Grealish doubled his side’s advantage four minutes before the break with a powerful effort which found the top corner.

Chris Wood pulled a goal back for Burnley with 10 minutes to go but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from falling to a third successive defeat over the festive period.

– Updated 16.00: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that Jack Grealish’s heel was marginally offside ahead of Villa’s disallowed opener; it was Wesley’s heel.

