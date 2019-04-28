This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I am a force to be reckoned with': Hermansson lands biggest UFC win of his career

Swede Jack Hermansson secured the biggest victory of his career by beating Ronaldo Souza in Florida.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 9:55 AM
39 minutes ago 814 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4609804

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Philadelphia-Branch v Hermansson Jack Hermansson (file pic). Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

JACK HERMANSSON DRAMATICALLY came out on top after being drafted in as a late replacement at UFC Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night, overcoming Ronaldo Souza in the middleweight main event.

The Swedish underdog secured a unanimous decision victory in Florida after five rounds, landing 104 ground strikes with 95% accuracy to ensure his rise up the ranks continues.

“I’m very happy,” Hermansson said afterwards. “I’m just a little bit tired.

“I’m really happy to be here and ready to show every single one in the world watching MMA that I am a force to be reckoned with. I am a title contender.

“It went all the five rounds, I don’t like to go to the decision, that’s why you’re not seeing me smile that much now.

“I like to finish fights, but I hope it was impressive anyway and I’m looking forward to finishing the next one.”

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

UFC Fort Lauderdale results:

  • Jack Hermansson def. Ronaldo Souza Decision (unanimous) (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) after 5:00 of round 5
  • Greg Hardy def. Dmitrii Smoliakov TKO (punches) after 2:15 of round 1
  • Mike Perry def. Alex Oliveira Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after 5:00 of round 3
  • Glover Teixeira def. Ion Cuțelaba Submission (rear-naked choke) after 3:37 of round 2
  • Cory Sandhagen def. John Lineker Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) after 5:00 of round 3
  • Roosevelt Roberts def. Thomas Gifford Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after 5:00 of round 3

The42 Team

