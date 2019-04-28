'I am a force to be reckoned with': Hermansson lands biggest UFC win of his career

Jack Hermansson (file pic). Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

JACK HERMANSSON DRAMATICALLY came out on top after being drafted in as a late replacement at UFC Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night, overcoming Ronaldo Souza in the middleweight main event.

The Swedish underdog secured a unanimous decision victory in Florida after five rounds, landing 104 ground strikes with 95% accuracy to ensure his rise up the ranks continues.

“I’m very happy,” Hermansson said afterwards. “I’m just a little bit tired.

“I’m really happy to be here and ready to show every single one in the world watching MMA that I am a force to be reckoned with. I am a title contender.

“It went all the five rounds, I don’t like to go to the decision, that’s why you’re not seeing me smile that much now.

“I like to finish fights, but I hope it was impressive anyway and I’m looking forward to finishing the next one.”

UFC Fort Lauderdale results:

Jack Hermansson def. Ronaldo Souza Decision (unanimous) (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) after 5:00 of round 5

Greg Hardy def. Dmitrii Smoliakov TKO (punches) after 2:15 of round 1

Mike Perry def. Alex Oliveira Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after 5:00 of round 3

Glover Teixeira def. Ion Cuțelaba Submission (rear-naked choke) after 3:37 of round 2

Cory Sandhagen def. John Lineker Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) after 5:00 of round 3

Roosevelt Roberts def. Thomas Gifford Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after 5:00 of round 3

