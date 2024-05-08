Jack Kelleher and Lindsay Peat win AIL Player of the Year awards

JACK KELLEHER of Cork Constitution and Lindsay Peat from Railway Union have been announced as the Energia Men’s Division 1A and Women’s AIL Player of the Year respectively.

Kelleher starred throughout the campaign and helped his side triumph against Terenure College in the final.

Peat was similarly impressive as she featured for a Railway Union team that fell short in this year’s final against UL Bohemian.

Meanwhile, St Mary’s College RFC won the Energia ‘Possibilities’ award and Tadhg Crowe of Shannon RFC was chosen for the Community Hero Award.

Sean Skehan of Terenure College and UL Bohemian’s Fiona Hayes were also recognised, receiving the Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year Awards respectively.

Energia AIL Player of the Year Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player of the Year 2023/24: Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year 2023/24: Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player of the Year 2023/24: Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player of the Year 2023/24: Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player of the Year 2023/24: John Devine (Galway Corinthians)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player of the Year 2023/24: Callum Smyton (Clogher Valley)

Energia AIL Coach of the Year Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach of the Year 2023/24: Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Coach of the Year 2023/24: Sean Skehan (Terenure College)

Energia AIL Community Hero Award

Tadhg Crowe, Shannon RFC

Energia AIL Possibilities Award