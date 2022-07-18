Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 18 July 2022
Jack Kennedy escapes serious injury in Tipperary fall

The rider sustained only bruising in a tumble on Sunday and could make a swift return.

By Press Association Monday 18 Jul 2022, 2:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,034 Views 1 Comment
Jockey Jack Kennedy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JACK KENNEDY COULD make a swift return to action after suffering only bruising in a fall at Tipperary on Sunday.

There were fears Kennedy could be set for another spell on the sidelines following his fall from Fancy Foundations in the Tipperary Town Plate Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old looked likely to finish a well-held second before a tired fall at the last saw the gelding part company with his rider.

The jockey underwent an X-Ray on Monday morning to reveal the extent of any damage caused by the fall, but was given the positive news there were no broken bones.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider is booked for five mounts at Ballinrobe on Tuesday, but Kennedy’s agent Kevin O’Ryan, has suggested the 23-year-old will wait until the morning before deciding whether to make a swift return to the saddle.

“His X-ray has come back fine, all OK,” said O’Ryan.

“Jack wants to see what it is like in the morning, before he decides when he next rides. But all the X-rays are clear thankfully, just bruising.

“He’s OK, whether he rides on Tuesday or not is another thing, he may choose to take a few days off, but nothing is broken.”

