Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jack Kennedy (file photo). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
100 club

Kennedy hits century for the first time at Punchestown

Coko Beach made a foot-perfect debut as the 24-year-old now leads Paul Townend in the race to be crowned this season’s champion jockey in Ireland.
0
302
1 hour ago

JACK KENNEDY WAS thrilled to secure his first ever seasonal century of winners after Coko Beach made a foot-perfect debut in the cross-country sphere at Punchestown.

The multiple Grade One-winning rider has suffered more than his fair share of injury setbacks in recent years, but leads Paul Townend in the race to be crowned this season’s champion jockey in Ireland.

The 24-year-old was out of luck at the Dublin Racing Festival over the weekend, but made an immediate impact for his boss Gordon Elliott in the opening race on today.

Coko Beach, whose CV includes big-race wins in the Thyestes Chase and the Troytown, was the 11-8 favourite for the SBK P.P. Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase and took to the new discipline like a duck to water, passing the post with six lengths in hand over Enda Bolger’s Genois.

Betfair halved the Gigginstown-owned winner to 5-1 for the championship event at Cheltenham in March.

Kennedy said: “It’s great to get it and it was lovely to do it on something like that – it’s probably as much fun as I’ve ever had on a racehorse, to be honest.

“He loved it and is a natural. I was excited when I saw him entered. Gordon has brought him to a local cross-country track for about a year to sweeten him up a bit. He’s won some good pots in that time.

“He loved it and was looking for the next one (obstacle) all the time. I’m not sure who enjoyed it more, me or him!

“He’s obviously a high-class horse and it opens up more doors for him.

“I was stuck on 99 for a while and delighted to get it done.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     