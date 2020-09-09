This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 9 September 2020
Joy for Kennedy as Dingle youngster makes winning return from injury at Punchestown

Jack Kennedy enjoyed a successful return today.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 10:27 PM
Jack Kennedy onboard Get Rich Die Plyin comes home to win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JACK KENNEDY MADE a triumphant return from injury when steering Get Rich Die Plyin home in front in the Enter Now For Goffs December National Hunt Sale Maiden Hurdle at Punchestown.

The leading jockey enjoyed a smooth success on the Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old, on his first ride since suffering a broken leg in a fall at the Dublin Racing Festival in February, an injury which came less than an hour after lifting the Irish Gold Cup aboard Delta Work.

Get Rich Die Plyin was the 5-4 favourite for his assignment and had no trouble dispatching the opposition as he opened his account by 15 lengths from Cardboard Gangster.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start, so long may it continue,” the delighted Dingle 20-year-old said.

“I’ve been back riding out for three weeks, and I’m having a good old blow after that. Everything felt as good as expected.”

Elliott was pleased to have Kennedy back in the fold after nearly seven months out.

The County Meath handler said: “It’s great to have Jack back with a winner. Everyone knows he’s been off since February, but he showed at the Dublin Racing Festival the class of rider he is.

“He’d just won the Irish Gold Cup and to get back with a winner is very important. Everyone is delighted for him.”

Of Get Rich Die Plyin, he added: “He’s a grand horse and he probably wants more of a trip. We’ll try to find a winners of one race over three miles.”

Following the victory, Elliott went on to reveal stable star Envoi Allen will pursue a career over fences this season.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding is unbeaten in eight starts under rules and was last seen winning at the Cheltenham Festival for a second time in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Asked whether Envoi Allen will go chasing this term, Elliott told Racing TV: “He was bought to be a Gold Cup horse, so you can use your head after that.”

Press Association

