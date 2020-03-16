'Please continue to follow the instructions' - McCaffrey's message to the public

JACK MCCAFFREY HAS sent a message to the public, thanking them for their co-operation during the Covid-19 outbreak, while also reiterating the importance of following instructions that will minimise the spread of infection.

The Dublin footballer is a doctor at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin and is among the many healthcare workers trying to combat this disease in Ireland.

“Just doing a very quick video,” McCaffrey begins.

“I’m still getting used to seeing my own clean-shaven face, it’s the first time in a long time I’ve been like that, and the reason for that is because it helps those of us who work in hospitals [to] protect ourselves and protect our patients while we’re dealing with people who have the Covid-19 disease.

“The reason for this video is that I’m just looking to ask that everybody else continue to do their bit to help out with that as well, whether that be washing your hands coming in and out of the house, avoiding public gatherings.

“I just want to thank everyone who’s been helping so far and re-emphasise how important they are so please, please, please continue to follow those instructions. Thank you very much.”

Dublin GAA asked Dr Jack McCaffrey to help share the @HSELive message to help protect yourself, your family, your teammates and your community. We ALL need to play our part to help stop the spread of coronavirus. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/hqetSksRUV — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 15, 2020

McCaffrey’s video comes after Munster and Ireland star Keith Earls called on the public to follow the advice of medical professionals on behalf of his daughter, who has a serious respiratory lung condition.

Forty new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland yesterday, bringing the total number in the Republic to 169.

