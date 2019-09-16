Watching on as Dublin win, the challenge of a replay and the 'bizarre' drawn match

INJURY SETBACKS, CHEERING on from the stands, man-of-the-match shows and grasping Sam Maguire.

Jack McCaffrey’s All-Ireland senior final catalogue features varied and dramatic experiences.

2019 captured the contrasts the Clontarf man has endured. A fortnight ago he lit up Croke Park with a dazzling display that saw him weigh in with 1-3 from play and garner the leading individual honour on offer.

For Saturday night’s replay he was forced to watch on for the second half, limping out of the exchanges at the break and yet the positive end result softened any pain he may have nursed about that.

Jack McCaffrey All-Ireland final record

2013 – Taken off at half-time against Mayo.

– Taken off at half-time against Mayo. 2015 – Starts against Kerry and scores 0-1, withdrawn in 52nd minute.

– Starts against Kerry and scores 0-1, withdrawn in 52nd minute. 2016 – Not involved after spending summer in Africa.

– Not involved after spending summer in Africa. 2017 – Tears cruciate early against Mayo and comes off in 8th minute.

– Tears cruciate early against Mayo and comes off in 8th minute. 2018 – Man-of-the-match in win over Tyrone

– Man-of-the-match in win over Tyrone 2019 – Man-of-the-match in draw against Kerry, comes off injured at half-time of replay.

“You always want to be out on the pitch playing. It’s – annoying is the wrong word – it’s challenging to be on the bench and trying to cheer on.

“But everyone has that experience. I suppose what happened me was that I tweaked my hamstring. It is quite a minor injury but it wasn’t quite letting me sprint. I went in at half-time and said to Jim and the lads, ‘Look, I can play if you want me to, but I can’t sprint’. Which renders me essentially useless.

“I got brought off. I’ve actually very rarely experienced it. I was getting subbed off and was thinking, ‘It’s fine, whoever comes in is going to be on the money and we’re going to win’.

“I had complete confidence in what was going on. The experience of doing my cruciate before in 2017, that was quite emotional because I knew something quite serious was wrong and wasn’t really sure where I stood.

This was a very minor injury and just to be there among the subs and try to stay in the moment and stay focused, it wasn’t where I wanted to be but look I wouldn’t change anything. We won, so I’d do it all again, yeah.”

The replay experience was novel for McCaffrey and one he had to adjust to. In 2016 he was looking on after stepping away from the setup for a campaign, spending that summer in Africa as part of his medicine studies in UCD.

“It was incredibly challenging. Basically all the stuff you lads write, you try and ignore but it does seep in.

“We’re all intelligent people, I played quite well in the drawn final. Analysing the game, that’s preparing as well. Whatever about the actual performance, it’s very hard to put into actual words the energy that goes into an All-Ireland Final.

“And half of it is the energy you expend trying not to get overly excited in the build-up to it. You try to keep yourself level and keep yourself focused. Then you play the game and you’re flat afterwards. For the next week if anyone asked me to kick a ball I emotionally wouldn’t be able to go out and play a game of football.

“Your two days post possibly the biggest game of your entire career and at the same time you’re 12 days away from an All-Ireland final and you’re trying to square those circles and it is very difficult.

“I found the week after the drawn game incredibly challenging. I was arriving at training and thinking, ‘Are we? Are we? This should be done, I cleared my locker out and brought everything home and now have to bring it all back up, what’s happening here?’

“It was just the fact that it was a replay and I think everyone finds it a little bit challenging in their own way.”

Dublin’s replay display was enhanced from their output in the drawn game, a match that McCaffrey termed the ‘most bizarre’ he had witnessed.

“We always aspire to basically have our best performance in our final game of the season, whenever that may be. What that idea lends itself to is increasing standards of performance throughout the year. But we didn’t play very well in the drawn final as a group.

“If you look at it, it was the most bizarre game I’ve ever seen. You watch the first 60 minutes and thank your lucky stars we are still alive, and you watch the last 10 minutes and think ‘how on earth did we not win that game of football.’

“So there was a collective sense of hurt, and you’d have to ask the lads how they individually harnessed that. You look at the semi-final; I had my hands full, back foot and Paddy Durcan did a lot of damage to us as a team. Paul Mannion and Con O’Callaghan shoot the lights out and pull us through.

“The team sits down and figures out how to close the lads down and two or three of us step up and get us over the line. The next day two or three of us are quiet and two or three other lads step up. What I love about our team is you don’t look around and go ‘if they take him out, they lose.’

“There’s a massive trust that if you aren’t doing it, you just keep working and one of the lads will get you over the line. I don’t know whatever way the lads harnessed their emotions after the first game, but it worked.”