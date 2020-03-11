This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international Jack McGrath agrees new contract with Ulster

The 30-year-old was back in the Ireland squad for this year’s Six Nations.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,399 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5042054

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL PROP Jack McGrath has signed a new two-year contract with Ulster to keep him at the province until the summer of 2022 at least.

The 30-year-old will come off a central IRFU deal and onto a provincial contract next season with Ulster, who he joined last year from his native Leinster.

jack-mcgrath-with-aaron-smith McGrath has 56 caps for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

McGrath has won 56 caps for Ireland and played in three Tests off the bench for the Lions on their 2017 tour of New Zealand, meaning he is among the most experienced players in the Ulster squad.

The loosehead has been reinvigorated by his move to Ulster, having struggled with injuries and form in his final campaign for Leinster, meaning he slipped down the Ireland pecking order too.

Having missed out on World Cup selection last year, McGrath was back in the Ireland squad during this year’s Six Nations and would likely have been involved in this weekend’s postponed fixture against France in Paris.

He will instead focus back in on his provincial duties boosted by his new two-year contract.

“On arriving at Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms and I have very much settled here since joining at the start of this season,” said McGrath.

“It’s a fantastic set-up in terms of the players, coaches and support staff that I get to work alongside everyday and I look forward to what the future holds for the province over the course of the next two years.”

ulsters-jack-mcgrath McGrath has impressed for Ulster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland expressed his pleasure at getting the deal done:

“Jack’s reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster, so I’m delighted that he’s chosen to continue his career here with us,” said McFarland.

“By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers.

“I’m confident that Jack will play an important role in Ulster’s successes in the years ahead.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie