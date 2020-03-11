Ireland international Jack McGrath agrees new contract with Ulster

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL PROP Jack McGrath has signed a new two-year contract with Ulster to keep him at the province until the summer of 2022 at least.

The 30-year-old will come off a central IRFU deal and onto a provincial contract next season with Ulster, who he joined last year from his native Leinster.

McGrath has 56 caps for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

McGrath has won 56 caps for Ireland and played in three Tests off the bench for the Lions on their 2017 tour of New Zealand, meaning he is among the most experienced players in the Ulster squad.

The loosehead has been reinvigorated by his move to Ulster, having struggled with injuries and form in his final campaign for Leinster, meaning he slipped down the Ireland pecking order too.

Having missed out on World Cup selection last year, McGrath was back in the Ireland squad during this year’s Six Nations and would likely have been involved in this weekend’s postponed fixture against France in Paris.

He will instead focus back in on his provincial duties boosted by his new two-year contract.

“On arriving at Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms and I have very much settled here since joining at the start of this season,” said McGrath.

“It’s a fantastic set-up in terms of the players, coaches and support staff that I get to work alongside everyday and I look forward to what the future holds for the province over the course of the next two years.”

McGrath has impressed for Ulster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland expressed his pleasure at getting the deal done:

“Jack’s reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster, so I’m delighted that he’s chosen to continue his career here with us,” said McFarland.

“By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers.

“I’m confident that Jack will play an important role in Ulster’s successes in the years ahead.”