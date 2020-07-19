This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 19 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We were just a couple of the lucky ones' - Golf great Nicklaus reveals he had coronavirus

The 80-year-old Nicklaus revealed the experience on the television broadcast of the US PGA Tour’s Memorial tournament, which he hosts in Ohio.

By AFP Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 11:25 PM
26 minutes ago 404 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5154266
Jack Nicklaus (file photo) from 2005 at St Andrews
Image: PA
Jack Nicklaus (file photo) from 2005 at St Andrews
Jack Nicklaus (file photo) from 2005 at St Andrews
Image: PA

US GOLF LEGEND Jack Nicklaus said Sunday that he and his wife Barbara tested positive for the coronavirus back in March and both recovered.

The 80-year-old Nicklaus, winner of a record 18 major titles, revealed the experience on the television broadcast of the US PGA Tour’s Memorial tournament, which Nicklaus hosts at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

He said his wife had no virus symptoms, while he dealt with a sore throat and cough from March 13 “until we were done with it” more than a month later.

“It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” said Nicklaus, who noted that he and his wife, both 80, are at an “at-risk age” for more serious COVID-19 symptoms.

“Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones.”

The US PGA Tour shut down for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Memorial, the sixth event since the tour resumed, is being played without spectators as coronavirus case numbers surge in many areas of the United States.

Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the Memorial, said he had known that the Nicklauses had tested positive.

“The fact that they got through it and they’re safe and here and healthy, it’s all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and (have) been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said.

© – AFP 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie