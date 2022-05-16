Marc Ó Sé: 'I have to give Jack O'Connor great credit here. These players need games'

THE DECISION BY Kerry boss Jack O’Connor to allow members of the panel to play club games last weekend was a smart one, according to Marc Ó Sé.

David Moran, Paul Murphy, Jack Savage, Gavin Crowley and Killian Spillane were all in action in Kerry senior football league matches over the weekend. Speaking on The42 GAA Weekly podcast, the 2007 footballer of the year was critical of a lopsided calendar.

“Kerry played Cork last week. They have a three-week gap until the Munster final. Eight weeks for two games? There is something seriously wrong there in my view.”

Ó Sé, who is involved in club management in the county with Listry, praised the Kerry boss for utilising club football for the players that needed it during this period.

“I have to give Jack O’Connor great credit here. These players need club games. David Moran and Paul Murphy, they were out injured in the last few weeks. Kerins O’Rahilly’s played Rathmore. It was great to see those lads playing in particular. That is an area in Kerry and I’m sure throughout the country where there has been controversy.

“Particularly panel players, this is not about the first 15, players who are not getting game time. Cody did it in Kilkenny but it is great to see the players get games. That is what they want.

“I have spoken on this podcast about the Kerry players having two games in two months. When you have the likes of David Moran who needs to get back up to match fitness, it gives him an opportunity to get to the level he needs to be at.”

Limerick booked a place in their first Munster final in 12 years after victory over Tipperary on Saturday. They will face Kerry in Killarney on Saturday, May 28.

