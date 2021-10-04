Jack O'Connor ratified as Kerry manager on two-year term

JACK O’CONNOR HAS been ratified as Kerry senior football manager on a two-year term at tonight’s county board meeting.

His backroom team will include Diarmuid Murphy and Micheál Quirke, with the rest of it yet to be finalised by O’Connor.

After a robust debate, county board chairman Tim Murphy defended the process that led to O’Connor’s appointment and rejected claims that outgoing boss Peter Keane was treated unfairly.

He also rejected “wholeheartedly” a suggestion there was a conflict of interest in the five-man selection committee, which included a former selector and player of O’Connor’s.

And Murphy found it “disheartening” to hear media reports that the outcome of the recruitment process had already been decided before the interviews took place.

“We made our final decision on this last Friday week,” Murphy told delegates in an online meeting.

He said he personally contacted Peter Keane and Stephen Stack and advised them they were unsuccessful in the process. The chairman added that he thanked Keane for all his years service to Kerry football and informed him they’d issue a full and wholesome statement in due course thanking him.

A delegate from St Mary’s, Cahersiveen read out a statement on behalf of the club voicing their deep disappointment with how clubman Keane and his management team were treated in the aftermath of the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.

“Peter Keane, Maurice Fitzgerald and their colleagues were treated in a disrespectful way and the issue was issue dealt with in most unsatisfactory manner,” said St Mary’s delegate Christy O’Connell.

They also took umbrage with “leaks to the media”.

In response, Murphy denied that any member of the selection committee leaked information to the media, suggesting they came “from people with axe to grind or different agenda to what we had.”

Murphy then formally thanked outgoing boss Peter Keane for his long contribution to Kerry football.

More to follow…