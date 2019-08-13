This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jack O'Connor set to become new Kildare senior football manager

The ex-Kingdom boss has been proposed for ratification by the Lilywhites’ management committee.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 8:02 PM
24 minutes ago 821 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4754104

KERRY ALL-IRELAND winning manager Jack O’Connor looks set to be confirmed as the new Kildare senior football boss on a three-year term.

The management committee of Kildare GAA this evening put the decorated former Kingdom man forward for ratification by the county board next month. 

Jack O’Connor Jack O'Connor won three All-Ireland senior titles as Kerry manager. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

O’Connor will take charge of the Lilywhites after a vacancy opened up when Cian O’Neill departed after four seasons in charge last month.

Recognised for his exploits as manager of Kerry teams, O’Connor has developed a link with Kildare football through his sons Eanna and Cian who play at club level in the county with Moorefield.

They were part of county senior wins in Kildare for the past two years, while also claiming Leinster club honours in dramatic fashion in December 2017. O’Connor was part of the coaching team there as he assisted Moorefield manager Ross Glavin.

Former Kerry manager Jack O'Connor with his wife Bridie and sons Eanna and Cian of Moorefield

It will mark a return to senior management for the Dromid Pearses man for the first time since 2012 when he stepped down in Kerry. That was his second spell in charge of Kerry after taking over in 2009 and guiding the Kingdom to the All-Ireland senior title that season.

Previously O’Connor had been at the helm of the Kerry senior side for three years from 2004, managing to lift Sam Maguire in his debut season and in 2006.

Since then O’Connor has been immersed in positions with Kerry underage sides, steering the minor side to All-Ireland glory in 2014 and 2015. He was in charge of the Kerry U21 team in 2016 and 2017 while supervising the U20 outfit for the past two campaigns. His last game involved saw Kerry lose out heavily to eventual All-Ireland champions Cork in last month’s Munster final.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie