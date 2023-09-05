Jack O'Connor handed new two-year term as Kerry football boss

JACK O’CONNOR WILL lead Kerry’s mission to win back Sam Maguire in 2024 after he was reappointed as senior football manager on a new two-year term.

The four-time All-Ireland winning manager will take charge of his 10th campaign next season after he was ratified unanimously by club delegates without a vote at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

During his first spell at the helm, O’Connor brought Sam back to the the Kingdom in 2004 and 2006, and then again in 2009 during his second coming.

He returned for a third time in 2022 and led the county to their first All-Ireland in eight years.

But his bid to become the first Kerry manager to defend an All-Ireland since the great Mick O’Dwyer came up short against Dublin in this year’s decider.

O’Connor has yet to name his backroom team, with uncertainty over whether or not Tyrone native Paddy Tally can commit to another campaign as team coach.

Also on Tuesday, Stephen Molumphy was also ratified as Kerry senior hurling manager for one more year, with former Limerick hurler Paudie O’Brien from Kilmallock joining his backroom team as a defensive coach.

Minor football manager Wayne Quillinan and U20 football manager Tomás Ó Sé each have another year left in their respective terms.

County chairman Patrick O’Sullivan took aim at “personal and unfair criticism” towards players and management on social media in the aftermath of the All-Ireland final defeat.

“I think it is totally unacceptable that so called keyboard warriors, most of them hiding behind fake profiles and false names, are allowed to hurl personal abuse at amateur players who commit to wearing the green and gold of Kerry, train more or less all year round, park their social lives, and give their all to bring honour and glory to their county, and in return they receive abuse online that is totally unacceptable.”