Jack O'Donoghue gets treatment after the challenge which led to his injury. Ben Brady/INPHO
Munster

Jack O'Donoghue out for three to four months but will not need surgery for knee injury

Munster back row suffered the injury during New Year’s Day interpro against Connacht.
29 minutes ago

MUNSTER’S JACK O’DONOGHUE is out for three to four months, but will not need surgery on the knee injury he suffered during his side’s loss to Connacht on 1 January.   

The diagnosis was made after the back-row forward had a consultation last week, according to the province, who added that the 29-year-old will be “managed conservatively by the medical department” during his rehabilitation.

Prop Oli Jager is continuing to follow the return to play protocols and his availability will be decided later in the week for the Champions Cup game with Northampton on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Flanker Jack Daly returns to training this week following an ankle injury.

Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles) and Mike Haley (hip) are increasing their training load and will target a return to play in the coming weeks.

Munster reported no new injuries after the win over Toulon on Saturday.

Ronan Early
