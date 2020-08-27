This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Ex-Ulster lock Jack Regan named in Mitre 10 Cup squad in New Zealand

The 23-year-old is part of the Otago set-up for the upcoming Kiwi competition.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 9:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,180 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5187569
Regan made his Ulster debut last December.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Regan made his Ulster debut last December.
Regan made his Ulster debut last December.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

FORMER ULSTER LOCK Jack Regan has been named in Otago’s squad for the upcoming Mitre 10 Cup.

23-year-old Regan moved to New Zealand several months ago after finishing a three-season stint in the northern province’s academy that saw him win one senior cap.

Birr native Regan – whose father Daithí won an All-Ireland hurling championship with Offaly in 1994 – played his underage representative rugby with Leinster and went on to earn 10 caps for the Ireland U20s in 2017. 

Ulster signed him into their academy that year and Regan went on to make his senior debut against Leinster in a 54-42 defeat at the RDS last December in the Guinness Pro14, while he also played AIL rugby with Ballynahinch RFC.

Regan’s time with Ulster was due to end this summer and he got an opportunity to play for the Dunedin Sharks in the Dunedin Premier Club Rugby competition several months before his contract expired, with the northern province facilitating his move to New Zealand.

Regan arrived in New Zealand just before lockdown, with rugby being shut down within a week of him landing into the country. 

But with the sport having returned in recent months, Regan has done enough to convince Otago coach Tom Donnelly to name him in his squad for the Mitre 10 Cup, which is the level below Super Rugby in New Zealand.

Tonga international Nasi Manu, who left Benetton over the summer, is part of the Otago squad, which also includes All Blacks Liam Coltman and Josh Ioane, as well as several Super Rugby players like Michael Collins, Jona Nareki, and George Bower.

Regan will hope to make a positive impression when the Mitre 10 Cup kicks off from 11 September.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

