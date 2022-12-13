Kerry forward grateful to club for facilitating trips from Dubai for Munster club win

THE JET-SETTING lifestyle isn’t holding Jack Savage back as he commutes from Dubai to Tralee for Kerins O’Rahillys’ extended championship run.

The Strand Road club’s top-scorer met the Kerry team in Dubai a week ago, where his county teammates were enjoying the first leg of their team holiday, for what he describes as a “quiet night”.

But he was back in the frozen surrounds of Mallow on Saturday to help his club to a first Munster title, with his pass to Tommy Walsh sparking Strand Road to a second-half turnaround against Newcastle West to win by one point.

“I’m there for the last few months. It’s been a great experience. We’ve been privileged enough that the club have facilitated us coming over and back. We’re very grateful to them,” said Savage.

“We’ve a great club, a great community, first time having a Munster back in Kerins O’Rahillys ever. It’s only our second time here [in a Munster final] in our history. We’re just delighted to do it for the community, for the club that made it happen for us today.

“We’ve had a great few months. I met the boys in Dubai as well last week… It was a quiet night.

“Munster finals are all about winning. We knew it was going to be tight. Newcastle West are a great outfit. They’ve been knocking on the door for the last couple of years, lost to [Austin] Stacks one year. They’re a good quality team and we came out the right side just by a point again.

“That’s what winter football is all about: getting over the line.”

Celebrations for Kerins O'Rahillys players. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Contrary to initial speculation, Savage intends to return home to rejoin Jack O’Connor’s Kerry squad in January.

“Yeah, that’s the plan. We’re going to focus on the club scene now. There’s a good block for three weeks to train hard and enjoy it and drive on for the semi-final.

“Hopefully, we can put up a good account of ourselves and winter football, anything can happen.”

That’s a theme for Savage: winter football and its specific set of demands. Strand Road lost the 2009 Munster final to a last-minute Kilmurry-Ibrickane point and when Iain Corbett got the ball around Rahillys’ 21, Savage says he did what had to be done.

He tackled Corbett to the ground, a foul punished with his second booking and a five-minute sentence watching his team’s lead cut from four to one from the stand.

“I remember I was in the stand back in ’09. It was a similar situation. It was a tight game and I had to take the foul near the end there because Corbett is a strong runner, he was going to go in on goal.

“I took the red card but it was ominous signs it was going to happen again. Thank God, maybe luck is on our side this year.

“We’re going to keep riding that wave as long as we’re on it. We’re just enjoying the journey. It’s been a great journey with all your friends, family you grew up with for life, it’s unmatched really.

“The buzz around the club is going to be great the next few days. It’s going to be great leading into Christmas.”

Tommy Walsh caught two high balls early in the second half, dispatching the first from Savage to the net, and laying off the second from David Moran to Barry John Keane to do the same.

Tommy Walsh celebrates after the game. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Walsh says his teammates attributed the lack of service in the first half to a low sun behind the Town End goal restricting visibility. Savage believes it’s a tactic Strand Road need to use more.

“Tommy, the size of him over there, he’s a stalwart. He’s a serious target man and he can play too,” said Savage.

“Sometimes we underplay him. If the ball is on, he’ll move, it’ll be on a plate for him, and he will set you up or get a score.

“We just have to use him more. He’s a top player for the last 10, 15 years and we’re grateful to have him on our side.”

When informed it was Kilmacud Crokes up next in an All-Ireland semi-final, Savage was quick to quote the odds.

“They’re obviously the favourites but we’ll regroup, we’ll enjoy Christmas, and we’ll go again the 7th of January.”