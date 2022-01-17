St Pat's add young Wolves full-back to their squad

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced a loan move for Jack Scott.

The 19-year-old full-back joins last season’s FAI Cup winners on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, having made the switch to England from Linfield in 2019.

Scott — a Northern Ireland U21 international since the age of 16 — has played regularly for the Premier League club’s reserves over the past two seasons.

Advertisement

“It feels really good to be here at this big club and I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Scott, who linked up with the squad this morning. “We’ve been in talks for the last while and I’m delighted to get the move done.

“It was nice to meet everyone, I know Darragh Burns as we played together at international level and I know Joe Redmond too, from his time at Birmingham.

“It was good to get to know all the coaching staff too. Everyone was looking sharp and the standard was very good.

“I’m looking to come here and get some first team action to see what I can do. The club finished second in the league last year and won the cup so we’ll be aiming to have a positive season.”

𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙏𝙏 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙎 𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝙊𝘼𝙉



We are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Scott on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers 🤝



The Northern Ireland U21 international & ex Linfield right-back will wear the number 2 jersey ⚽️#StPatsFC #Saints2022 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oWfv5i32ZF — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) January 17, 2022

Saints manager Tim Clancy added: “I’m delighted to get Jack in, having just signed his new contract at Wolves, it’s a great opportunity for him to come and play games.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Jack comes highly recommended, he’s an attacking full-back who loves to get forward, he trained very well in his first session this morning. Jack is certainly someone we are looking forward to working with for the coming season.”