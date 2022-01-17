Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 17 January 2022
St Pat's add young Wolves full-back to their squad

Northern Ireland U21 international Jack Scott has joined the FAI Cup champions on loan.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jan 2022, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,217 Views 0 Comments
Jack Scott playing for Northern Ireland's U21s.
Image: PA


Image: PA

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced a loan move for Jack Scott. 

The 19-year-old full-back joins last season’s FAI Cup winners on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, having made the switch to England from Linfield in 2019. 

Scott — a Northern Ireland U21 international since the age of 16 — has played regularly for the Premier League club’s reserves over the past two seasons.

“It feels really good to be here at this big club and I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Scott, who linked up with the squad this morning. “We’ve been in talks for the last while and I’m delighted to get the move done.

“It was nice to meet everyone, I know Darragh Burns as we played together at international level and I know Joe Redmond too, from his time at Birmingham.

“It was good to get to know all the coaching staff too. Everyone was looking sharp and the standard was very good.

“I’m looking to come here and get some first team action to see what I can do. The club finished second in the league last year and won the cup so we’ll be aiming to have a positive season.”

Saints manager Tim Clancy added: “I’m delighted to get Jack in, having just signed his new contract at Wolves, it’s a great opportunity for him to come and play games.

“Jack comes highly recommended, he’s an attacking full-back who loves to get forward, he trained very well in his first session this morning. Jack is certainly someone we are looking forward to working with for the coming season.”

