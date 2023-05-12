Ex-Ireland U21 the star as Peterborough thump Sheffield Wednesday in League One play-offs

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 international Jack Taylor played a starring role as Peterborough thumped Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the League One play-off semi-finals tonight.

Taylor opened the first-leg scoring in the 20th minute at London Road Stadium, and the 24-year-old midfielder also finished with an assist and the Man of the Match award.

“It was obviously important to get a good start,” he told Sky Sports afterwards.

“It wasn’t the cleanest of strikes, I think the ‘keeper should have done better but thank God it went in. When we play like that, no one in the league can stop us. We proved it today.”

Taylor was on target against Burnley last time out as Peterborough squeezed into the top-six. Now, they have one foot in the Wembley decider with Championship promotion the end goal.

Jack Taylor gives Peterborough the lead! 💥



Cameron Dawson will not want to see this one again 👀 pic.twitter.com/XTauQ3nu22 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 12, 2023

“We haven’t been the best most parts of the season, but I think we’ve hit form at the perfect time and we’ve set ourselves up perfectly for next week,” he added.

“We’ve got such a good group and everyone gets along so well. When we’re all trying and dying for each other, competing, winning second balls and defending set-pieces, it shows the togetherness and the desire to win football matches.”

Taylor was part of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad for the 2021 World Cup qualifier win away to Luxembourg, having joined the squad as a late call-up due to injury elsewhere.

He represented the Ireland U21s seven times — named Player of the Year in ’20 — but has yet to win his first senior cap.