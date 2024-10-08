'It means everything' - Ipswich Town midfielder Taylor targets Ireland debut

JACK TAYLOR IS targetting his first senior cap in Ireland’s Uefa Nations League double-header against Finland and Greece.

The Ipswich Town player is back in the squad for the first time since June 2023 after an impressive start to the Premier League season.

“It means everything,” Taylor says. “Obviously I haven’t been part of the set-up for a while now so I’m obviously delighted to be recognised and to be called up.

“I’ve been a bit gutted when I haven’t been called up and questioned why I wasn’t given the opportunity but these things happen in football. It’s just one of those things you have to get on with.

“I’m 26 now. I was praying it would come a little bit earlier but I’m just delighted to be here now. When that moment does come then it will be that bit more special for the whole family.”

The English-born midfielder says he wasn’t overly surprised by the call-up, given Heimir Hallgrímsson was at Ipswich’s recent draw with Aston Villa and he knew he would “impress” the new Ireland manger off the bench.

Advertisement

He’ll hope he has done enough to make his debut in Helsinki on Thursday, or in Athens on Sunday. “Definitely that’s the aim. Just to get on the pitch and try bring something different to the team.

“We need at least a win I think in this camp, so hopefully a good performance and definitely a good result would be very positive.”

Hallgrímsson hadn’t spoken to Taylor about the role he will play across the double-header earlier in the week, but the Icelander did detail some of his strengths.

“He just said that I can bring a different aspect in the middle of the pitch, whether that’s going forward, progressing with the ball… he likes my attacking side but obviously defensively as well you need to bring every aspect of your game to the team.

“He’s not specifically told me I’m here for this or here for that, just embed myself in the team and become a part of the squad.”

Taylor in action for Ipswich Town. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Taylor is one of four Ipswich players included for this window: Chiedozie Ogbene, Sammie Szmodics and Dara O’Shea are also in the set-up, prompting talk of the Irish taking over at the Tractor Boys.

“It’s good to have them on board. The success we have had the last couple of seasons has been not short of a miracle really. We are trying to prove we are in the Premier League for a reason and I think we have started off really well.

“It’s obviously a step up, we knew it was going to be with the quality of players you are coming up against week in, week out. Obviously there are no easy games at all so I found the step up really well and I’m trying to do as best I can to get that first start. I have had a couple of cameo performances, hopefully I’ll get that start soon.”

Irish-eligible Liam Delap — son of Rory — has also been in stunning form for Ipswich. On the possibility of him declaring for Ireland, Taylor added:

“To be honest I’ve not really spoke to him about it. He’s a great lad. I think he’s committed to play for England at the minute, unless he decides to change then I think we’d be happy enough to get him on board.”

Taylor qualifies for the Boys In Green through his late grandfather, Jimmy Skelly, from Longford.

“When I come over, I visit Dublin, I don’t really go over there,” the former Ireland U21 international admits. “I hear it’s in the country somewhere. I’ve been there when I was little. I can’t really remember it that much but I don’t think there’s a lot to do there.

“My mum has always been really proud to be Irish and my grandad, when he was here still, was the most Irish man ever. He was really proud and he would be very proud now looking down.”

- With reporting from David Sneyd