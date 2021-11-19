Ireland midfielder Jack Taylor nominated for Championship Goal of the Month

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Jack Taylor has been nominated for the Championship Goal of the Month award.

The Peterborough United player has been nominated for his long-range strike in a 2-1 win away to Hull City on 20 October.

Also nominated are Sheffield United player Lys Mousset and OPR’s Ilias Chair.

Taylor was part of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad for the recent World Cup qualifier win away to Luxembourg, having joined the squad as a late call up in place of the injured Jayson Molumby.

The 23-year old central midfielder represented the Ireland U21s seven times, but has yet to win his first senior cap.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella reflect on Ireland’s stunning win over the All Blacks, hail Ciara Griffin’s Ireland career, and chat about Rassie:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud