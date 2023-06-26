Former Ireland U21 international Taylor signs for Ipswich

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 international Jack Taylor has joined Ipswich Town from Peterborough United on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old – who was included in the senior Ireland squad for the recent European qualifiers – has moved to the Championship club for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement

Taylor represented Ireland seven times at U21 level and played his way into Stephen Kenny’s senior squad after a strong campaign with Peterborough, featuring in all 46 regular season League One games this season.

“I’m over the moon to sign here,” Taylor said.

“I’ve spoken to the manager on numerous occasions and I’ve not heard a bad word about him. I think the style of play really suits my game and I can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna added: “We’re delighted to have Jack in and he is a player who fits the culture we’re continuing to build here.

“He is hungry and wants to improve and he will bring qualities that add to the group.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!