Jack Woolley seals Ireland's first medal of European Games as he reaches -58kg final

DUBLIN’S JACK WOOLLEY has guaranteed a first medal of this year’s European Games for Ireland after reaching the -58kg final in taekwondo.

The 24-year-old Tallaght Olympian firstly edged Britain’s Mohammed Nour 2-1 in today’s -58 quarter-final, and then comfortably saw off Italy’s Matias Lomartire to book his place in this evening’s decider (19:36 Irish time).

In a gritty three-round match, Woolley beat Nour 2-1 (13-12, 16-18, 10-10). He then totally outclassed Lomartire 2-0 (12-4, 14-2).

Woolley will face Spain’s Adrian Vicente Yunta in the -58kg final.

“It was a draining match”, Woolley said after his semi-final victory, “especially after the match beforehand which was really, really intense — obviously three rounds, madness… And then coming into here, I felt a little bit zapped in the first round.

These players can kind of get one up on you but at the end of the day, their gear five is my gear three. I had more to give, I was able to up the levels, and now I’m able to say I’m guaranteed gold or silver at the European Games in an Olympic sport. It’s something else.

“I’m just even more proud, like, just reflecting back now, I didn’t showcase my full abilities in Tokyo and that’s actually really upsetting, that people at home didn’t get to see what I’m made of. And they definitely did today. I’m on fire and I’m just so excited to go into the final, now, against a player I’ve fought before…

“I’m just glad I got to show what Jack Woolley is actually made of for once.”