Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

Jack Woolley marks return to action with gold at Albanian Open

The Dubliner took gold after beating Cyrian Ravet of France in the 58kg class final.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Oct 2021, 10:39 AM
1 hour ago 814 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564739
Ireland's Jack Woolley (file photo)
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Ireland's Jack Woolley (file photo)
Ireland's Jack Woolley (file photo)
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

IRELAND’S JACK WOOLLEY marked his first competition since the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal, winning the Albanian Open.

Woolley took gold after beating Cyrian Ravet of France in the 58kg class final in Tirana.

Woolley had received a bye in the round of 32, before overcoming Herwan Onanga of France in the round of 16 and Germany’s Hueseyin Canan in the quarter-finals.

Woolley then beat Sweden’s Frederik Olsen in the semi-finals to book his place in Sunday’s final.

The Albanian Open was Woolley’s first return to action since Tokyo, with his gold medal finish also securing 10 World Ranking Points and 10 Olympic Ranking Points for the Dubliner.

The 23-year-old has endured a difficult couple of months. Ireland’s first taekwondo Olympian entered the Tokyo Games as a medal hope before being beaten in his round 16 of fight.

He was then the victim of a violent assault in Dublin shortly after his return from the Olympics, with an unprovoked attack leaving him requiring lip reconstruction surgery.  

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s been a very tough few months so to bring home a gold in my first G1 back since all the madness means a lot to me!” Woolley wrote on Twitter. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie