Dublin: 8°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Irish taekwondo star loses European Championships quarter-final

22-year-old Jack Woolley lost to eventual silver medalist Adrian Vincente of Spain.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 9:26 PM
Jack Woolley (blue) lost his bout to Adrian Vicente (red).
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

JACK WOOLLEY, WHO is set to be Ireland’s first representative in taekwondo Olympics history, fell at the quarter-final stage of the European Championships today.

The 22-year-old Jobstown native lost to Spain’s Adrian Vincente, who went on to claim silver.

Competing in the men’s 58kg category in Sofia, Bulgaria, he was ranked sixth in the world heading into the competition.

After narrowly missing out on the Rio Games in 2016, last month he became only the second Irish athlete to be formally named for the Tokyo Games.


